Cats eager to rebound against Carroll

Enterprise will look to rebound from its first loss of the season when Carroll makes the short trip from Ozark to Wildcat Stadium Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Wildcats (3-1) fell at Central-Phenix City 45-28 on the road last week. The Cats formula that will win a lot of games for any team – stop the run, don’t give up big pass plays and protect the football – was missing last week against the fifth-ranked Red Devils.
Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington noted the strides made in his team’s pass defense this season.
“I think our secondary is better on playing balls, we’re getting better pressure,” the coach said this week. “But obviously this exposed a glaring weakness in our run defense. I’ve always believed – and I know coach (defensive coordinator Jed) Kennedy feels the same way – that the way to win games is you stop the run and you don’t give up big pass plays. We’d pretty much done that so far. But we sure didn’t the other night.”
Darlington said the Enterprise defense isn’t exactly an intimidating unit coming off the bus.
“When you look at our defensive players, we don’t really match up physically,” the coach said. “That’s not an excuse. That’s to say we’ve got to play with great fundamentals, great technique, great effort and we’ve got to play great in order to compete in these games.
“We’re not saying we can’t win because we don’t have good players. That’s not what we’re saying at all. We’re saying the players we have, we’ve got to develop them and coach them. They’ve got to play better; we’ve got to coach better. We’ve got to go out there and play the way we’re supposed to play. We didn’t do that Friday.”
Offensively, Darlington said the Wildcats must improve its inside running game.
“We’ve hit some play-action passes. That’s one thing we’re doing pretty well this year,” the coach said. “We’re throwing the ball better than we’ve thrown it. Not necessarily more, but we’re hitting the passes and for big plays.
“But if you look at our running attack, flexbone vs. Central, 2.9 yards per carry. The pro-I, 2.8 yards per carry. The single wing was 9 yards a carry and the gun stuff was 11 yards a carry. If you look at it, we don’t have a formidable inside running game. All our big plays are coming on the perimeter or play-action passes. So if you want to say what do we want to work on offensively this week? We’ve got to run the ball between the tackles.”
Friday’s game against Carroll (2-2) wasn’t on Enterprise’s original schedule. It came about when Early County (Ga.) had to cancel its visit to Enterprise as a COVID-19 precaution.
That would have left Carroll and Enterprise with nine regular season games and they shared this week with an open date. First-year head coach Patrick Plott agreed to play. The Eagles bring a two-game winning streak into the game. They started the season with lopsided losses to Eufaula and Pike Road before they beat Rehobeth and Headland.
“Total respect for Carroll for picking up the game. I think it’s great,” Darlington said. “This coach wants to build a program. He’s making progress. They lost those first two pretty convincingly. We just came off a 52-point outburst with Davidson. So for them to pick up the game … it’s honorable, but it makes a statement of what they’re trying to do with their program.”
The coach said he’d like to play more games in this area. That’s been difficult because there’s not a lot of bigger schools around. He said it makes sense for Enterprise and Carroll to be playing.
“We’re going to get a good crowd. In the future if they want us to come there, that’s fine,” he said. “To play local people, it’s a whole lot better than going into Florida and Georgia and having to pluck out games.”
Darlington said this week is about his team getting better and bouncing back.
“This is a good week for us. Good week to get in there and go back to basics, be physical, be competitive in practice,” he said. “It’s not about Carroll this week. It’s about getting us right. It’s no disrespect to Carroll. It’d be the same if we were playing Prattville or Auburn or anyone else. I’ve always felt if we play the way we’re supposed to play we can compete with anybody.
“If our defense can defend our offense in practice, they’ll do fine on Friday. If we can move the ball on our defense in practice, then we’ll do fine on Friday night. I’ve always thought that the best game we’ll see every week is in practice. I don’t want to get too far from that.”
Darlington was asked what he wants to see from his Wildcats this week.
“I want to see us, obviously, play good defense vs. the pass and the run. I want to see us be physical and run to the ball,” the coach said. “I want to see us play the way we’re supposed to play. When coach Kennedy calls this defense, I want to see the guys in those positions making plays the way we can play. I don’t want to see what we saw Friday night.
“Offensively, very simply, we don’t want to turn the ball over. We want to move the chains and score points and play good, fundamental ball.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
