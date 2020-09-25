Cats eager to rebound against Carroll

“Total respect for Carroll for picking up the game. I think it’s great,” Darlington said. “This coach wants to build a program. He’s making progress. They lost those first two pretty convincingly. We just came off a 52-point outburst with Davidson. So for them to pick up the game … it’s honorable, but it makes a statement of what they’re trying to do with their program.”

The coach said he’d like to play more games in this area. That’s been difficult because there’s not a lot of bigger schools around. He said it makes sense for Enterprise and Carroll to be playing.

“We’re going to get a good crowd. In the future if they want us to come there, that’s fine,” he said. “To play local people, it’s a whole lot better than going into Florida and Georgia and having to pluck out games.”

Darlington said this week is about his team getting better and bouncing back.

“This is a good week for us. Good week to get in there and go back to basics, be physical, be competitive in practice,” he said. “It’s not about Carroll this week. It’s about getting us right. It’s no disrespect to Carroll. It’d be the same if we were playing Prattville or Auburn or anyone else. I’ve always felt if we play the way we’re supposed to play we can compete with anybody.