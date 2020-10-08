Cats face Smiths Station Thursday night

“We thought they were going to screen us to death and run the ball on us,” the head coach said. “We shut down the run and the screens. We gave up the 50-50 balls. Last year they just ran by us. … It just makes us all angry. Last week they underthrew a lot of passes and the receiver reacted a step quicker than we did and came back and made the catch.”

Enterprise’s offense executed extremely well through its first possession of the second half – producing touchdowns on four of its five possessions to that point. Another tweak to the Cats’ multiple attack seemed to create problems for Prattville.

“It was a combination of a lot of things. We basically took our blocking back out and put a weakside wingback in,” the head coach said. “We combined three things – the gun, jet-read stuff we like, the flexbone package and the single wing. We combined into one thing, which I really liked. The kids felt comfortable in it.”

Tonight's game is Military and First Responders Appreciation Night at Enterprise. Pregame ceremonies will start around 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

The winner of this game likely is headed toward the playoffs, but will face a big test in the first round. Again, that reflects the consequences of last week’s collapse.