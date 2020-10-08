Cats face Smiths Station Thursday night

Enterprise returns to region play and wraps up its three-game homestand Thursday night against a Smiths Station team just as hungry as the Wildcats.
The Cats (4-2, 1-2 in 7A, Region 2) are coming off a gut-wrenching 35-28 loss to Prattville last Friday after Enterprise led 28-14 midway through the third quarter.
“I’ve had some tough losses in my career. If it’s a regular season loss it’s always, ‘OK, what comes from this?’” EHS head coach Rick Darlington said this week. “Do we now take off on upward trajectory because we’re all so ticked off that we lost and do we kind of go on a roll? Or do we kind of say, ‘OK, woe is us again. We can’t beat Prattville and we didn’t beat Central.’ Then we’ll probably lose to Smiths Station.
“They’re a heck of a football team. They play hard, they’re tough. They’re a lot like us. They’re a team trying to break into that upper echelon of the region. They’ll be coming in hungry. It’s an absolutely crucial game. Welcome to the playoffs.”
Enterprise won last year’s game 27-24. Smiths Station is 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the region.
“The thing I know about them, last year they were coached up and aggressive,” Darlington said of the Panthers’ defense. “They fly around, they know how to get to the ball, read their keys and get there. They’re kind of multiple, which is rare nowadays. They’ll run an even front and an odd front and move people around.”
The coach said the Panther offense is a bit “old-fashioned,” but potent.
“Lot of two-back stuff, physical, run the ball – a lot like us,” he said. “They like to run the ball. We run a lot of same plays, maybe out of different formations, but a lot of the same blocking schemes. … They’re a challenge, no doubt.”
They will be particularly challenging because both teams are 1-2 in region play – which made last week’s outcome so galling.
“If that game goes our way we’re 5-1, in good shape for the playoffs. We’re moving into that upper echelon in the region,” Darlington said. “Now, I mean, it looks we’re back where we were last year. But I think we all agree we’re so much better than we were last year. We’re putting up better numbers on offense. We’re doing things better on defense. We still have issues. We’ve still got to tackle better.”
One thing that hurt Enterprise last week is an area the Wildcats had shown great improvement from last season – defensive backs playing the ball in the air.
“It defies the law of math,” defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy said. “They caught about five 50-50 balls. A 50-50 ball, you should look back and say they got half of them. We won one 50-50 ball.”
Darlington said Enterprise expected that Prattville would base its game plan around the Central-Phenix City tape.
“We thought they were going to screen us to death and run the ball on us,” the head coach said. “We shut down the run and the screens. We gave up the 50-50 balls. Last year they just ran by us. … It just makes us all angry. Last week they underthrew a lot of passes and the receiver reacted a step quicker than we did and came back and made the catch.”
Enterprise’s offense executed extremely well through its first possession of the second half – producing touchdowns on four of its five possessions to that point. Another tweak to the Cats’ multiple attack seemed to create problems for Prattville.
“It was a combination of a lot of things. We basically took our blocking back out and put a weakside wingback in,” the head coach said. “We combined three things – the gun, jet-read stuff we like, the flexbone package and the single wing. We combined into one thing, which I really liked. The kids felt comfortable in it.”
Tonight's game is Military and First Responders Appreciation Night at Enterprise. Pregame ceremonies will start around 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. kickoff.
The winner of this game likely is headed toward the playoffs, but will face a big test in the first round. Again, that reflects the consequences of last week’s collapse.
“In the region the last two years there has been a Big 3. You’ve got your Central, your Prattville, your Auburn,” Darlington said. “This was our chance to break into that. Well, we didn’t. We let it go. …
“We have to win the next two to, I believe, be the fourth seed. Now we’re back where we were last year. We’re traveling to Mobile, we’re playing the No. 1 team there, playing Theodore, who we played last year.
“We win that (Prattville) game and win the next two and we’re playing Auburn for potentially a three-way tie for first. That second-half implosion kind of changed the whole trajectory of the playoff picture.”
The track for the rest of the season likely starts tonight.
