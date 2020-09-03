Cats game vs. Davidson moved to Mobile

Next Friday’s Enterprise High varsity football game against Davidson has been moved from Enterprise to Mobile. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., although the stadium location was not immediately announced.

“I’m not sure how long they’ve known this, but nothing came out until this morning,” Enterprise Athletics Director Trent Trawick said Thursday, saying the change is COVID-19 related. “Davidson or Mobile County public schools are not allowing their teams to travel right now.”

Trawick said Enterprise and Davidson had a two-year contract where Davidson would play both games in Enterprise.

“We would pay them a little bit to come both years,” Trawick said. “But now, we’re just going to turn it into a home and home, then hopefully everything will clear up to where they can come up here next year.

“It was either cancel or play the game down there. With the uncertainty of the season you want to play as much as you can as early as you can because you never know after what happened in the spring.”

The Davidson game on Sept. 11 had been slated to be Military Appreciation Night for the Wildcats.

The site for the game was not immediately released.

“They’re trying to get us a facility to play,” Trawick said. “I know Davidson likes to play games at Ladd, but there also could be conflicts there.”

Individuals who purchased reserved tickets for the season will be refunded for this at the end of the season.

