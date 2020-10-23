Cats get a shot at undefeated Auburn tonight

After two odd-ogg weeks, beating Smiths Station on a Thursday night, and Jeff Davis in a Saturday Morning Confusion game in Cramton Bowl, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats (6-2, 5-2) are home tonight, FRIDAY, against 7A Region 2’s top team, Auburn High School’s Tigers (9-0, 5-0).
In this topsy-turvy 2020 season when teams have lost/won games by forfeit, due to COVID-19, it’s miraculous tonight’s game’s a’happenin’.
That likely describes a similar situation when Auburn’s Tigers came to Enterprise to face then-Coffee County High School’s Wildcats in 1922, when paved roads were scarce.
The 19-0 win, says the Alabama High School Athletic Association, was Auburn’s only loss in a 7-1 season; CCHS went 5-1-3.
Connections.
Carson “Pea” Green was a 1919-22 CCHS halfback/fullback who later played at what’s now Auburn University.
The AHSAA lists Green, who followed Slick Moulton (1924-25) as Auburn High’s coach, in 1926, leading the Tigers to a 7-1-1 record.
Fay Carmichael was Enterprise’s 1922 head coach
Several years later, “Pea” Greene was listed as “acting” coach at CCHS.
Hmmm.
Could it be Green(e) coached CCHS thespians?
Anything was possible then as Quent Miller legendarily played four years of high school football in Enterprise and two in Ozark.
In the ‘20s, talented scholar/athletes from surrounding communities boarded here and proudly wore Enterprise colors; sounds like a plan as out-of-district students currently pay tuition to attend our schools.
More recently, longtime EHS fans may remember former EHS assistant coach Randy Nichols was Auburn High’s 1984-86 head coach, leading the Tigers to a 17-13 total.
Most recently, EHS alum Alan Evans’ son, Rashaan, of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, played against EHS four years at AHS before heading to Alabama.
All that’s behind us, and tonight’s game will break the 12-12 deadlock in the EHS/AHS series that’s almost 100 years old.
Three weeks ago, the improving Wildcats had the opportunity to generate a statement win in Wildcat Stadium against Region 2 foe Prattville, but several costly missteps by Enterprise led to the Lions taking the lead in the game’s final minute. Enterprise faithful will long remember the 35-28 heartbreaking loss.
While that erased a golden opportunity for a signature win, the Cats have another’n tonight.
Even though Auburn’s record is unblemished and Enterprise has two Region 2 losses, Central-Phenix City was the other, playing Auburn here’s not a bad deal.
Counting that 1922 beauty, surprisingly not broadcast by the Wildcat Sports Network, Enterprise has won 8-of-12 Auburn games played on four of Enterprise’s five home fields.
That means EHS has won but four times in Auburn but that’s a topic for a year from now, COVID willing.
Tonight, Enterprise can snap a three-game Auburn winning streak and repay the Tigers for scoring 55 points in Wildcat Stadium in 2011.
FYI: Central also scored 55 points against the Cats here, in ‘17, but we’ll address that next season, too.
Auburn has the distinction of scoring the most points against any Enterprise team anywhere with its 57-44, come-from-behind 2010 win in Auburn.
For the record, McGill-Toolen beat the Cats, 56-33, in 2012’s first round playoff game; hopefully, since McGill is now 6A, we won’t have to play the Yellow Jackets in their hive ever again.
But we do have to play Auburn tonight; says so right here on the schedule.
Go Cats!
