Cats get a shot at undefeated Auburn tonight

Even though Auburn’s record is unblemished and Enterprise has two Region 2 losses, Central-Phenix City was the other, playing Auburn here’s not a bad deal.

Counting that 1922 beauty, surprisingly not broadcast by the Wildcat Sports Network, Enterprise has won 8-of-12 Auburn games played on four of Enterprise’s five home fields.

That means EHS has won but four times in Auburn but that’s a topic for a year from now, COVID willing.

Tonight, Enterprise can snap a three-game Auburn winning streak and repay the Tigers for scoring 55 points in Wildcat Stadium in 2011.

FYI: Central also scored 55 points against the Cats here, in ‘17, but we’ll address that next season, too.

Auburn has the distinction of scoring the most points against any Enterprise team anywhere with its 57-44, come-from-behind 2010 win in Auburn.

For the record, McGill-Toolen beat the Cats, 56-33, in 2012’s first round playoff game; hopefully, since McGill is now 6A, we won’t have to play the Yellow Jackets in their hive ever again.

But we do have to play Auburn tonight; says so right here on the schedule.

Go Cats!