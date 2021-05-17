Cats handle business in spring game

BLAKELY, Georgia – Enterprise High School’s 42-13 win against Early County High School’s Bobcats Friday night came in a spring training game but, still, the 2021 Wildcats did something no previous Enterprise teams have done in three tries: the Cats won a football game in Georgia.

Prior to Friday, Enterprise teams had lost two regular-season games in Bainbridge and one in Moultrie (Colquitt County) as part of an all-time 4-5-1 record against Peach State teams.

The Cats are 2-2 against Bainbridge, 0-2 against Colquitt County, 0-1 against S.W. Macon and 1-0 against Columbus High, all in games that go into record books.

The tie, according to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s historic site, was a scoreless game against Thomasville High in 1925, a game that was suggested but likely never played.

Friday, the Cats did play and claimed the one-sided win despite the absence of 18 players who didn’t dress out for the game and seven who didn’t make the trip.

Blakely High, a 2A school also without several players due to COVID-19 considerations, faced Enterprise with numerous regulars who’d come off the list of COVID victims Wednesday.