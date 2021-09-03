Cats open region play against Dothan tonight

That night’s heartbreaking 26-17 decision was only the fourth loss, against 25 wins and a tie, in Bates Memorial, est. 1956; three of those losses were in 1958, the season that featured the abominating opening game loss to Carroll High, the Eagles only win EVER in Enterprise’s long-time home, 1956-2009.

The Cats have defended their home sods in Enterprise well, recording a 296-126-12 record, according to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Historical website.

The Cats ain’t been shabby on the road, amassing a 213-152-6 mark in unfriendly stadiums in three states.

In Bates Memorial, the Cats were an incredible 235-72-3.

Enterprise had losing home records once in the 1950s and nary a one, 1960-89. The boys in blue were defeated more than they won at home once in the ’90s and twice from 2000-09 in Bates.

In Wildcat Stadium, 2010-2019, Enterprise compiled a 29-25 record, and had losing home records three years, and the Cats have gone 7-1 at home since 2020, 2-0 on the recently installed artificial turf headed into tonight’s primo Wiregrass Area game.

Twelve Enterprise teams had unblemished records in Bates Memorial but only one EHS squad (2016) hasn’t had an unbeaten Wildcat Stadium season.