Cats open region play against Dothan tonight

Now it’s time to make the doughnuts.
While Enterprise High School’s Wildcats were opening their season by downing Bay High and Carver, the Dothan High Wolves played only Park Crossing, and won, preparing for the real 2021 season-opener tonight in Wildcat Stadium.
Yep, it’s opening region night almost all over 7A Region II: Auburn High travels to Prattville; Central/Phenix City hosts Smiths Station; and Jeff Davis is idle in our seven-team covey.
This is the third meeting between the Wildcats and Wolves, but the 132nd game for the Cats against Dothan teams: Dothan High (46-39-3) from 1913-2018, Northview (28-13-0) from 1978-2018, and new Dothan (1-1-0) 2019-2020.
That’s 75-53-3 for EHS fans scoring at home and in your places of bidness.
Some more numbers: Enterprise (nee Coffee County High School, 1913-1952) teams have scored 2,273 points vs. the three combined Dothan outfits that’ve tallied 1,870.
The Enterprise total doesn’t include the winning touchdown called back with a mysterious late penalty in the second 1944 meeting between the Cats and Dothan Tigers November 22.
That’n still smarts.
That situation put the quietus on the series until 1961, when it cranked up again in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium the 10th game of the season.
That night’s heartbreaking 26-17 decision was only the fourth loss, against 25 wins and a tie, in Bates Memorial, est. 1956; three of those losses were in 1958, the season that featured the abominating opening game loss to Carroll High, the Eagles only win EVER in Enterprise’s long-time home, 1956-2009.
The Cats have defended their home sods in Enterprise well, recording a 296-126-12 record, according to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Historical website.
The Cats ain’t been shabby on the road, amassing a 213-152-6 mark in unfriendly stadiums in three states.
In Bates Memorial, the Cats were an incredible 235-72-3.
Enterprise had losing home records once in the 1950s and nary a one, 1960-89. The boys in blue were defeated more than they won at home once in the ’90s and twice from 2000-09 in Bates.
In Wildcat Stadium, 2010-2019, Enterprise compiled a 29-25 record, and had losing home records three years, and the Cats have gone 7-1 at home since 2020, 2-0 on the recently installed artificial turf headed into tonight’s primo Wiregrass Area game.
Twelve Enterprise teams had unblemished records in Bates Memorial but only one EHS squad (2016) hasn’t had an unbeaten Wildcat Stadium season.
Tonight, the Cats are looking for their third home win on the 2021 schedule, one featuring seven regular season home dates.
According to the schedule, all games start at 7 p.m. with the broadcast team of Fox Fleming, Rex Bynum, Rick Howard and, uh, the legendary Weakest Link going on air around 6:50 p.m.
Fans who can’t attend tonight’s classic match-up can watch it online FREE through the EHS website or tune in the National Federation of State High School Associations, that’s NFHS.org to you HHH … but you already know that.
Hmmm.
The Big Blue Marching Band will provide tonight’s music, hopefully playing “Washington and Lee” every few minutes following EHS scores and the EHS cheerleaders will lead the yaying.
Fans who didn’t attend last week’s game, check the EHS website for new Wildcat Stadium rules.
Get ready.
Dothan’s coming.
Wolves are howling.
Cats are waiting …