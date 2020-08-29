Cats open with win over Carver

What looked like a nail-biter for most of the first half turned into a convincing season-opening performance for the Enterprise Wildcats, who scored on four of their first five possessions and pulled away from G.W. Carver from Montgomery 35-19 on Friday night.
For an opener, the Wildcats looked sharp in several areas.
“We didn’t turn the ball over. We came back twice from deficits and didn’t panic. We played better in the second half than the first. We did some good things,” head coach Rick Darlington said. “… The only thing I was disappointed in was the mental breakdowns at times that cost us drives, that gave the other team points.
“Wins are hard to get in this region and this area. We’re never going to not enjoy a win. I’m very proud of the young men.”
Carver came to play. The Wolverines scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives, as well.
In fact, Carver converted twice on fourth down to take an early lead. Enterprise had forced a fourth-and-4 at the Carver 29, but punter Karl Hopkins noticed the Wildcats had turned their backs on him before the kick and he ran for 21 yards and a first down at the 50.
On fourth-and-4 from the 21, quarterback Marquarius Moore hit Ali McMilliam across the middle. McMilliam dragged Jalen Cunningham across the goal line for the score with 8:37 left in the first quarter.
Enterprise answered back with an 11-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Quentin Hayes hurt the Wolverines with his feet throughout the first half. A keeper around right end, coupled with a nice block from Josh McCray, sprang Hayes for 27 yards and a first down at the Carver 14. Hayes again ran a keeper to keep the drive alive on fourth-and-1 at the 5.
On the next play, McCray scored on a 1-yard carry over left guard. Matthew Sheahan’s extra point tied the game.
Carver again was productive. Moore picked up 15 yards on an option keeper around left end. On the next play, Josh Maye took a pitch 27 yards to the Enterprise 17.
An illegal procedure penalty backed the visitors up five yards and Enterprise’s Tysen Cole picked off Moore’s pass in the end zone with a nice juggling catch.
Enterprise went three-and-out and Carver’s Mike Johnson had consecutive runs of 23 and 25 yards to the 5-yard line to close out the first quarter.
James Smith then scored on the next play for the Wolverines.
Enterprise again answered. McCray gained 13 yards around left end. Hayes had three runs in four plays for a total of 36 yards as the Cats moved to the 10-yard line. McCray scored out of the wildcat over right guard on a 10-yard run. Sheahan gave the Wildcats a 14-13 lead with 8:37 left in the first half.
A big pass play from Moore to McMilliam picked up 35 yards, but linebacker LZ Leonard sacked Moore for a 15-yard loss and the Wildcats forced a punt.
The offense then went 84 yards in six plays. A nice reverse run around right end by Jared Smith gained 19 yards. Mykel Johnson gained 25 more on the next play. Hayes then faked a quick pitch to the left, a play that hurt Carver earlier, then whirled and threw a wide receiver screen to McCray for 35 yards to the 1. Two plays later, McCray scored up the middle for a 21-13 lead with 2:50 left in the second period.
The Wildcats got another one. Marshawn Fitzpatrick picked off a Moore pass at the Carver 39 with 2:40 on the clock. Hayes completed a nice seam pass to freshman Wyatt Darlington for a first down. Two plays later, he connected with Johnson in the right flat and the play covered 22 yards to the 1. Johnson scored from there on an inside counter on the next play with 1:08 on the clock.
Enterprise nearly scored again before halftime. Linebacker Jackson Blount recovered a fumble at the 20 with 1:08 left. The Wildcats missed a 35-yard field goal as time expired.
The Wildcats took the second-half kickoff and opened more breathing room. Hayes gained 47 yards to the 6-yard line and Johnson finished it up with a 6-yard TD carry with 10:40 left in the third. That staked the Cats to a 35-13 advantage.
At that point Hayes had gained 146 yards on 13 carries, unofficially.
“We kept it simple with him,” Darlington said of his quarterback. “I think as the year goes on we’ll do more and more stuff with him because he’s a talented dude.”
Enterprise possessed the ball for much of the second half as McCray, Hayes and Johnson kept the clock and chains moving.
“That’s one area I feel we’ve got a little bit of depth is the backfield,” the coach said. “They say competition is the best coach. If a guy’s not performing he can come stand by us, because somebody else will. We’ve got some more who didn’t get a chance to play much tonight.”
Darlington said a couple bad plays derailed drives that should have resulted in points.
“We had a couple dropped snaps that killed drives,” he said. “That disappoints me because that’s a lack of focus. We talked about that. And we had that ridiculous roughing the punter on fourth and a gazillion. We weren’t even rushing. The kid runs into the punter. What are you doing? We had a lack of focus on a couple coverages. When you have those letdowns in a close game, that can cost you the game.”
Overall, however, the defense that started shakily played very well in the final 2½ quarters. A sequence early in the fourth quarter saw cornerback Fitzpatrick, linebacker Leonard and cornerback Cunningham each break up passes in the end zone to turn the Wolverines over on downs.
“They did better, better than last year,” Darlington said of the defensive backs. “Not where we want to be, but not where we were.”
Carver did score in the final minute. Maye went in from a yard out. A 35-yard completion from Moore to McMilliam set up the Wolverines on the Enterprise 6. Maye scored on fourth down with 36 seconds remaining.
Jaylon Webster blocked the extra point, leaving the final score 35-19.
“Just proud to get a win,” Darlington said. “These guys, they deserve it. They work very hard. Had a great crowd. Glad to be back playing football.”
