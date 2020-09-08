Cats pound Wolves, avenge painful defeat

Last year’s loss to Dothan High stuck with Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington.

In Friday night’s 42-13 win over the Wolves in Dothan, his Wildcats indicated they hadn’t forgotten much of that game, either.

Enterprise dominated early and late in avenging what Darlington had called the “low point” of last season. The win didn’t change history, but it made it seem farther away.

The Wildcats improved to 2-0 and Dothan fell to 0-1 in the region opener for both teams.

“First, it was a good rivalry win. After last year the way they crushed us, it was definitely good to swing that and get a win for confidence,” Darlington said Monday. “But most importantly it was a region win. To make the playoffs, those are the games you’ve got to win.”

Quarterback Quentin Hayes gave the Cats a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mykel Johnson and a 44-yard strike to Jared Smith.

Dothan got back in the game when it recovered a fumble deep in Enterprise territory and turned it into a touchdown.

“We gave them the one touchdown. That’s on me. I called a stupid play, obviously. That wasn’t the place to call that play. I felt bad,” the head coach said.

His players picked him up, however.

“That could have really swung the momentum to them. Our kids handled that well,” he said. “Momentum’s a big deal in high school ball, of course.”

Dothan found more in the third quarter when Jaylin White went 80 yards for a touchdown on a slant pass from Bauer Sharp.