Cats sweep Geneva County in volleyball
Enterprise swept Geneva County 25-12, 25-20, 25-12 in varsity volleyball Tuesday.

Jaden Williams led the Cats with nine kills. Kamira Cooper and Hannah Chang had six kills each. Sammie Neuwien had 21 assists. Lily Rhoades had nine assists and Maggie Haynes added eight. Neuwien and Rhoades led the team with four aces each.

Gamecocks swept in tri-match: New Brockton fell to Opp 9-25, 11-25, 20-25, then lost to Zion Chapel 11-25, 22-25 in a tri-match Tuesday.

Against Opp, Shelby Hobbs had 17 digs and Jaylin Vera added 16.

Against Zion Chapel, Hobbs had 17 digs, Jordan Boland had five kills and Justie Ellis had 13 assists for the Gamecocks.

