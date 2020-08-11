Coaches ready to talk football, raise funds

Enterprise High head football coach Rick Darlington, Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant and New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes won’t be blowing their whistles, they’ll be hearing them as they talk about their respective teams in a fundraiser Thursday night at the EHS Performing Arts Center.
The inaugural Crying Towel Awards will benefit the Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County scholarship program.
Instead of jukes, there will be some jokes as the coaches talk about the upcoming season. The event begins at 7 p.m. Dr. Michael McQueen will serve as the emcee.
Tickets are $5 for ages 11 and under and $10 for 12 and older. There will be social distancing protocols in plays and masks (not facemasks, get it?) are required for the event.
“I guess we go out there and tell how bad our team is. Isn’t that the goal with the crying towel?” Darlington deadpanned. “Helen (Faught) asked me to help, so I said sure.”
Holmes said it was easy to say yes to the invitation.
“Any time I can help raise scholarship money for any students then I, obviously, want to try to do that,” the New Brockton coach said. “I’m going to be talking about the season coming up and what we look like and how that’s going.
“It should be a good time. It’s good that me and Randy and coach Darlington can talk about our teams.”
Bryant said he may not take the opportunity to roast his team.
“I do have one good joke about our team and then I’ll move into why Zion Chapel’s a great place and talk about the season a little bit and who we are.
“I’m excited to tell somebody else about our program that maybe doesn’t get to see much about it.”
EHS ticket sales: Enterprise High is selling reserved tickets a bit differently this year. Current reserve ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase reserve tickets for a section instead of a specific seat to ensure all reserve ticket holders the opportunity to practice social distancing at this year’s game.
Reserve ticket holders in the in the lower section will remain in the expanded lower section. Reserve ticket holders in the upper section will remain in the upper section.
The reserve ticket sale started Tuesday and continues today and Thursday. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday’s hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Again, this sale is only for current reserve ticket holders.
General admission tickets will be sold during the week of each home contest.
“We feel like we’ll have some of our current reserve ticket holders – knowing they will have the opportunity to purchase their individual seat next year based on a return to normalcy again – we may have some opt out,” EHS athletics director Trent Trawick said Tuesday afternoon.
If you have any questions, email Trawick at ttrawick@enterpriseschools.net or call 347-4969.
