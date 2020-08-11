Coaches ready to talk football, raise funds

Enterprise High head football coach Rick Darlington, Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant and New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes won’t be blowing their whistles, they’ll be hearing them as they talk about their respective teams in a fundraiser Thursday night at the EHS Performing Arts Center.

The inaugural Crying Towel Awards will benefit the Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County scholarship program.

Instead of jukes, there will be some jokes as the coaches talk about the upcoming season. The event begins at 7 p.m. Dr. Michael McQueen will serve as the emcee.

Tickets are $5 for ages 11 and under and $10 for 12 and older. There will be social distancing protocols in plays and masks (not facemasks, get it?) are required for the event.

“I guess we go out there and tell how bad our team is. Isn’t that the goal with the crying towel?” Darlington deadpanned. “Helen (Faught) asked me to help, so I said sure.”

Holmes said it was easy to say yes to the invitation.

“Any time I can help raise scholarship money for any students then I, obviously, want to try to do that,” the New Brockton coach said. “I’m going to be talking about the season coming up and what we look like and how that’s going.

“It should be a good time. It’s good that me and Randy and coach Darlington can talk about our teams.”

Bryant said he may not take the opportunity to roast his team.

“I do have one good joke about our team and then I’ll move into why Zion Chapel’s a great place and talk about the season a little bit and who we are.