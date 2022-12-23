College Bowl season keeps bowling along

Were he alive today, legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice might opine, “When One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, He marks not that you won or lost, but how you …” took the money and ran … or not.

Some Historically Black Colleges and Universities devotees, plus traditional and social media pundits, immediately/openly criticized Deion Sanders for abandoning HBCU and Jackson State University to become the University of Colorado’s head coach, the eighth current Black gridiron boss at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Those same critics complain there aren’t enough Black FBS head coaches.

About two weeks following Deion’s announcement, many similar fault-finders questioned Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young for competing with their teammates against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, instead of opting out to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

Those two first-round guys, naturally, had no reason to enter the transfer portal, which is headed toward breaking last season’s total of 3,000 and counting.

At least since the run-up to Alabama’s 20-19 Rose Bowl win over the University of Washington to cap Bama’s undefeated 1925 National Championship season, perennial critics have just about always brought racism into Alabama (the school and state) diatribes.

Coach Paul Bryant, even before he was Alabama’s head man, was and remains blamed by misinformed critics for the entire Southeastern Conference continuing segregation long after other conferences had broken color barriers.

Facts learned from books, documentary videos, memories and Alabama players in the 1960s, don’t support such accusations.

Quickly, besides starring together in ducky TV ads, what do Alabama’s Nick Saban and Coach Prime have in common?

Both coaches have three white players in their starting lineups.

Alabama’s 2022 opening day roster had 101 Blacks pictured; Jackson State’s showed 81.

Hmmm.

Thirteen down and 28 bowls to go.

It’d be hard to beat a bowl day like December 16, when two teams from Alabama played/won post-season games and Alabama or Auburn weren’t involved.

But that’s exactly what UAB (24-20 vs. Miami Ohio) and Troy (18-12 vs. UTSA) did.

Gotta wonder, if schools that’ve already hired new head coaches might’ve waited to converse with Troy’s Jon Sumrall, who just led the Trojans to a 12-2-0 record that was one play, one second, from being 13-1 … in his first season.

Sumrall, his staff and players nipped a streak of three five-win seasons in the bud.

Now, Troy won’t ever get to play Alabama or Auburn.

Hmmm.

Back to bowling.

Today’s Independence Bowl pits Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns against Houston’s Cougars, and the Gasparilla Bowl, named for pirate Jose Gaspar, features Wake Forest’s Demon Deacons against Missouri’s Tigers.

Tomorrow, Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raiders and San Diego State’s Aztecs play the Hawaii Bowl, leaving Sunday for celebrating with family, friends, Chinese Q-zine, three NFL games and 24 hours of “The Christmas Story.”

It’s sorta unbelievable to us aging wonders who recall watching nine bowls in 1960, to note there’s been at least one bowl game daily this week, including Tuesday’s Tater Bowl.

Straight ahead are the Cheez-It, Duke’s Mayo, Peach, Orange, Sugar and (fried) Gator bowls.

If somebody’ll add Boarhog, Smother-Fried Squirrel, Chilidog, Boiled Peanut, Turnip, Fried Chicken, (Grantland) Rice and Purple Hull Pea classics, we’ll sho’nuff be a’bowlin’.

For now, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” Merry Christmas and happy motoring …