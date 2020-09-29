Coppinville 8th grade tops Dauphin

Big plays in the kicking game, on offense and defense were the story of the September 24 eighth grade football game between Coppinville Junior High School’s Eagles and Dauphin Junior High School’s Fins.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Eagles had to come from behind in the fourth period to earn their 20-16 win.

Dauphin’s offense went to work on the Coppinville 31 following a fumble on the opening kickoff but ran out of downs and punted to the Coppinville 2-yard line where Eric Winters happened to be; 98 yards later, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound running back was in Dauphin’s end zone with the football in his hands.

Robin Javier added the PAT putting Coppinville ahead, 7-0, with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Dauphin earned a quick first down on its next possession but a fumble on the third play was picked up by Winters who returned it 54 yards for an apparent touchdown that was negated by a blocking-in-the-back penalty.

No matter.

On the first snap of Coppinville’s possession, Anthony Wynn dashed 60 yards for a touchdown that counted. Javier’s PAT lifted the score to, 14-0, with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter.