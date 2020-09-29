Coppinville 8th grade tops Dauphin

Big plays in the kicking game, on offense and defense were the story of the September 24 eighth grade football game between Coppinville Junior High School’s Eagles and Dauphin Junior High School’s Fins.
After jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Eagles had to come from behind in the fourth period to earn their 20-16 win.
Dauphin’s offense went to work on the Coppinville 31 following a fumble on the opening kickoff but ran out of downs and punted to the Coppinville 2-yard line where Eric Winters happened to be; 98 yards later, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound running back was in Dauphin’s end zone with the football in his hands.
Robin Javier added the PAT putting Coppinville ahead, 7-0, with 5:20 left in the first quarter.
Dauphin earned a quick first down on its next possession but a fumble on the third play was picked up by Winters who returned it 54 yards for an apparent touchdown that was negated by a blocking-in-the-back penalty.
No matter.
On the first snap of Coppinville’s possession, Anthony Wynn dashed 60 yards for a touchdown that counted. Javier’s PAT lifted the score to, 14-0, with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Dauphin appeared doomed when Coppinville’s Jeremiah Griffin recovered the ensuing kickoff at the DJHS 30, but got a reprieve when Conner Cruit recovered a fumble for Dauphin on the second snap of the series.
From their 42, the Fins launched a drive that lasted until the first play of the second quarter when Terran Reid-Neal recovered a fumble for the Eagles at the CJHS 1-yard line.
Dauphin’s Brady Richardson tackled a Coppinville runner for a safety, putting Dauphin on the scoreboard, 14-2, with 6:15 left in the second quarter.
Dauphin’s Tomorris Green returned Coppinville’s free kick to the CJHS 40 and the Fins drove to the Eagles 22 where Gavin Maund recovered a fumble for Coppinville with 4:25 remaining before intermission.
Coppinville’s offense moved quickly to Dauphin’s 14-yard line where Cayden Boutwell intercepted the only pass Coppinville tried in the quarter and returned it to the CJHS 8-yard line.
Andrew Purcell ran for the touchdown on the first play and Green ran for the 2-point conversion cutting Coppinville’s lead to 14-10 with 2:05 left in the second period.
There would be no more scoring until the end of the third period.
The third quarter saw Dauphin’s offense play keep away; the Fins used 14 plays, overcame three penalties and scored on a 6-yard run by Purcell as the buzzer sounded ending the period.
A missed 2-point conversion attempt left the score, 16-14, with Dauphin ahead for the first time.
The Eagles responded quickly with a 3-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a 77-yard touchdown run by Wynn with 7:05 showing on the fourth-quarter clock.
The score remained, 20-16, in Coppinville’s favor with a missed 2-point conversion.
An exchange of punts on the next two series put the ball in Dauphin’s hands at the Coppinville 31-yard line with 3:00 showing on the game clock.
Coppinville’s defense held the Fins in check, got the ball back on downs and ran out the clock.
Wynn’s 139 yards on 5 rushes led all runners and Franklin Lodge added four yards on 8 carries. Myquell Smith also had a carry for the Eagles.
Purcell ran 18 times for 64 total yards for Dauphin and Green had 11 carries for 63 yards. Dylan Smith had three carries for 15 total yards; Jon Ed Steed also had a rushing attempt.
