Coppinville downs Dauphin in seventh grade game

Ordinarily, it shouldn’t have taken Jemuel Cruz-Torres 12 seconds to run a measly 70 yards for Coppinville Junior High School’s first touchdown Tuesday night in Wildcat Stadium, but there was some foot traffic involved, namely Dauphin Junior High School defenders.

Cruz-Torres’ touchdown gave the seventh-grade Eagles a lead they’d never surrender in their 14-6 win against their arch-rivals.

Jayden McKinnon ran 34 yards for CJHS’s second touchdown that capped a 5-play, 64-yard drive with 4:28 left in the first half.

Drew Cummings threw to Kyren Lewis for the 2-point conversion after the second TD, ending scoring for the Eagles, 14-0.

After swapping possessions, Dauphin’s Wesley Stewart intercepted a Coppinville pass with 1:03 remaining before intermission.

Putting the ball in play at Coppinville’s 20-yard line, the Fins used 5 plays to score; the touchdown came on a 5-yard run by Caleb Nalls with 28 seconds remaining in the first half and the score at its final 14-6.

Dauphin opened the second half with an 11-play drive but Coppinville forced the Fins to turn the ball over on downs with 3:58 remaining in the third period.