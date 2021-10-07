Coppinville downs Dauphin in seventh grade game

Ordinarily, it shouldn’t have taken Jemuel Cruz-Torres 12 seconds to run a measly 70 yards for Coppinville Junior High School’s first touchdown Tuesday night in Wildcat Stadium, but there was some foot traffic involved, namely Dauphin Junior High School defenders.
Cruz-Torres’ touchdown gave the seventh-grade Eagles a lead they’d never surrender in their 14-6 win against their arch-rivals.
Jayden McKinnon ran 34 yards for CJHS’s second touchdown that capped a 5-play, 64-yard drive with 4:28 left in the first half.
Drew Cummings threw to Kyren Lewis for the 2-point conversion after the second TD, ending scoring for the Eagles, 14-0.
After swapping possessions, Dauphin’s Wesley Stewart intercepted a Coppinville pass with 1:03 remaining before intermission.
Putting the ball in play at Coppinville’s 20-yard line, the Fins used 5 plays to score; the touchdown came on a 5-yard run by Caleb Nalls with 28 seconds remaining in the first half and the score at its final 14-6.
Dauphin opened the second half with an 11-play drive but Coppinville forced the Fins to turn the ball over on downs with 3:58 remaining in the third period.
“Our defense took over in the second half,” said Coppinville coach Joel Kirkland. “Our defensive line was dominant. Sean Doby, Khazari Griffin and Peyton Shaeffer came up with huge plays on defense. David Miller flew around making tackles all over the field.
“Great team effort.”
Turnabout is fair play.
After holding Coppinville at bay on the third quarter possession, the Fins reclaimed the ball with 55 seconds to go in the third period and on the first snap of the fourth quarter from midfield, Wesley Creel completed what appeared to be a TD pass to Hayden Smith, but a rare offensive helmet-to-helmet penalty negated the score.
A 10-yard offensive holding penalty shortly thereafter against Dauphin, plus Coppinville’s defensive play, effectively ended the game.
Coppinville, after regaining possession on downs, launched a 10-play drive that moved the Eagles from their 37-yard line to Dauphin’s 31 where the Fins stopped them with 2:48 left in the game.
Dauphin’s last possession ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 at its 40-yard line with 1:47 on the clock.
Coppinville’s Cummings ran the ball four times to bring the game to its conclusion.
The Eagles outgained the Fins 223 yards to 113.
Members of the teams are:
Coppinville: Aiden Arne, Jayen Arriola, Alex Braman, Brody Brinks, Javarian Davis, Sean Doby, Darius Foster, Ladereon Gray, Evan Hernandez, Jayden Johnson, Landon Jones, James Lee, Kyren Lewis, Andrew Lopez, Brett Marshall, Zach Mathis, Brady McCowen, Bryce McCowen, Jayden McKinnon, Colt Mercer, David Miller, Daniel Mitchell, Kamazi Richard, Ricardo Sandoval, Manuel Salgado, Peyton Shaeffer, Samuel Song, Tyson Tucker, Victor Wall and Sean Wilkinson.
Dauphin: LeTavon Baldwin, Gabe Beck, Brandon Bethea, Brayden Bones, Gage Booker, Drew Bouchard, Bo Boykin, Preston Brown, Kamdyn Buck, Seamus Bundrick, Harris Burg, Henry Burg, Ashton Buxton, Wesley Creel, Drew Parker Danner, Drayden Ewing, Troy Forehand, Caliek Fortune, Parker Gibbs, Caleb Harper, Judson Hayes, Lane Hitt, Hub Hogan, Isaiah Jackson, Ayden Jones and Hayston Jones.
Other Fins: Parker Langford, Dustyn Leavigne, Ellis Loftin, KeMarion Matthews, Joshua Motley, Blake Murdock, Caleb Nalls, Garrett Nelson, Amir Prude, Jack Reagan, Brody Rhoades, Eli Richardson, Liam Rodgers, Ethan Roen, K’amron Rogers, Theo Rogers, William Schleusner, Hayden Smith, Wesley Stewart, Brayden Taylor, Josie Thompson, Parker Trawick, JaVion Tyson, Mario Valerio, Jacob Viands, Dezimere Warren, Brycen Wendel, Ian Whitehead, Eli Williams and Jackson Youngblood.
Grayson Dunn and Brooks Willette are the team’s managers.