Coppinville Eagles open with win over Andalusia

Coppinville Junior High School’s Eagles eighth-graders wasted little time winning their season-opening football battle in R. L. Bates Memorial Stadium, downing Andalusia, 12-0, Thursday.
Coppinville’s defense, offense and special teams contributed to the first win for new CJHS coach Jason Holloway.
The Eagles used 41 rushing plays to gain 204 yards, connected on one of two passes for 26 yards and relied on stifling defensive play that held the Bulldogs to 47 total yards.
Coppinville’s first touchdown came on the 26-yard completion from Franklin Lodge to Eric Winters with 3:34 to play in the first half.
The score remained 6-0 at intermission.
A 30-yard kickoff return by Jeremiah Griffin to open the second half set the table for a 40-yard, reversed field touchdown scamper by Anthony Wynn that concluded scoring with 7:34 to play in the third quarter.
Winters recovered a Bulldog fumble on the ensuing kickoff return that set up a third CJHS touchdown, but Winters’ 20-yard scoring run was negated by penalty.
The teams played a scoreless, 10-minute, seventh-grade “game” before the eighth-graders took the field.
Coppinville travels to Dothan Thursday; seventh-grade action is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start with the eighth-grade game to follow.
