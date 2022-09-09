Coppinville falls short to Admiral Moorer, 32-16

Victory in their home-opening game wasn’t to be for the 2022 Coppinville Junior High School Eagles Thursday night in Wildcat Stadium.

The visiting Admiral Moorer Middle School Admirals brought the whole armada from Eufaula and had their way with the Eagles, 32-16.

Kicker Brayden Cole was the only Coppinville player to touch the football in the first eight-minute quarter.

Moorer, aided by 20 yards in Coppinville penalties, kept its first possession alive and lit up its side of the scoreboard on a 5-yard touchdown run two plays into the second period.

Coppinville prevented the 2-point conversion.

Adding to the mistakes that produced their first period woes, the Eagles fumbled the ball away on Moorer’s kickoff but got the ball back two plays later when Kyren Lewis recovered a Moorer fumble at the visitor’s 49-yard line.

After an exchange of penalties, Coppinville got on the scoreboard on a 42-yard pass, on fourth-and-18, from Andrew Cummings to Jemuel Cruz-Torres with 4:49 left in the first half. Cummings threw to Bradon Cook for the 2-point conversion and Coppinville’s only lead of the game, 8-6.

Coppinville defenders held Moorer in check on the visitor’s next possession but then lost a fumble at the home 16; Moorer scored on the second snap to surge ahead, 12-8, with 1:16 to play in the first half.

Coppinville again thwarted the conversion attempt.

A fumble in their backfield the Eagles recovered, followed by a four-yard loss, ended the half.

The Eagles had 53 yards in offense in the first half; Moorer totaled 55.

Coppinville fumbled away Moorer’s kickoff to open the second half and the Admirals quickly increased their lead on a 4-yard pass completion and their lone conversion, putting them ahead to stay, 20-8.

The Eagles next series of downs began at the home 43; Darrian Beauford raced 57 yards for a touchdown that didn’t count due to a blocking violation against the Eagles.

After Cummings ran for 36 yards on the next play, Beauford got the ball again and sped 31 yards for a touchdown.

Beauford ran for the conversion, trimming Moorer’s lead to 20-16 with 4:54 remaining in the third stanza.

Moorer used six plays to cover 58 yards for its next touchdown, on a four-yard run, with 1:09 left in the third quarter. A missed conversion left the score, 26-16.

Hard-luck Beauford had another touchdown, a 60-yarder, negated by penalty. Coppinville mounted a drive that ended, at the Moorer 22-yard line, with 6:31 left in the game.

The Admirals sailed 78 yards in nine plays for the game’s final score, a touchdown that came on a 30-yard pass completion with 2:20 remaining in the game. The missed conversion left the score, 32-16.

The game ended when Coppinville’s Bradon Cook recovered a bobbled snap and bobbed and weaved his way 29 yards to Moorer’s 16.

Moorer totaled 238 yards in offense; Coppinville had 165.

Moorer was penalized twice for 30 total yards; Coppinville was penalized nine times for 80 yards and lost two of five fumbles.

The 2022 Eagles are: Jesus Aguilar, Aidan Arne, Landon Baker, Kamden Ballagh, Darrian Beauford, Tillery Boyd, Alexander Braman, Brody Brincks, Brayden Cole, Bradon Cook, Andrew Cummings, Thomas Curry, Javarian Davis, Sean Doby, Jesse Edwards, Bryson Shelburne-Ellison, Quincy Ennis, Darius Foster, Isaac Gordon, Ladereon Gray, Khazari Griffin, Adrionna Haynes, Evan Hernandez, Kaiden Jackson, Kevin Jimenez, Axel Johnson, Tanner Jolly, Joshua Kelley, Dallas Kennedy, James Bescoe-Laycock, James Lee, Kyren Lewis, Costin Lloyd, Andrew Lopez, Brett Marshall, Zachary Mathis, Jayden McKinnon, Javon Melton, Michael Mercer, David Miller, Daniel Mitchell, Kaiden Mitchell and Blayne Moore.

Others are: Curtis Owens, Chase Pait, Gerald Phillips, Tysean Pope, Luke Puente, Micheal Reed, Kamazi Richard, Romeo Robinson, Addiel Rodriguez, Leonardo Rodriguez, Manuel (MJ) Salgado, Ricardo Sandoval, Davidson Schick, Peyton Shaeffer, Adam Sheffield, Weston Smith, Samuel Song, Brayden Taylor, Juan Tercero, Jackson Tolar, Jemuel Cruz-Torres, Tyson Tucker, Tytus Tucker, Michael Turk, Aidan Urban, Daniel Wagner, Victor Wall, Jackson Watters, Jaxon Westrick, Eli Wiggins, Semaj Wilkins, Robin Wilkinson, Jayden Williams and Jackson Yellman.