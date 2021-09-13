Coppinville gets win over Eufaula

The Coppinville Junior High School Eagles football team traveled to Eufaula Thursday and evened its record at 1-1 with a 14-7 win against Admiral Moorer Middle School.

“We scored first on our second drive,” said CJHS coach Joel Kirkland of the eighth-grade team. “Andrew Cummings scored a 20-yard touchdown and Jose Segura kicked the PAT.”

The going got rough for the Eagles offense after the score.

“We stalled on the rest of our drives due to penalties and turnovers,” Kirkland said.

Meanwhile, Coppinville’s defense rose to the occasion and produced a score.

“The defense played great!” Kirkland said. “Sam Williams had three sacks and three tackles for a loss, and Kobe Buckner intercepted a pass and ran it back for a 37-yard touchdown.”

Segura added the PAT to make the score 14-0.

AMMS completed a 25-yard touchdown pass and added the PAT early in the fourth quarter to end scoring at 14-7.

“Our defense held them at the end to secure the win,” Kirkland said.

Eighth-grade members of the Eagles are: Jesus Aguiler, KyShaun Alexander, Noah Ball, Chase Ballard, Jackson Bell, Henry Blickhahn, Cadarrius Boone, Dillon Bradley, Kobe Buckner, Isaiha Collins, Jemuel Cruz-Torres, Drew Cummings, Samuel Dyck, Juan Gaspar-Jimenez, Cameron Gillhouse, Khazari Griffin, Jamarion Griner, Dallin Hakes, Aland Hernandez, Tyler Hickman, Charles Hicks, Juan Jemenez, Robin Javier, Kingston Langford, James Lee, Joseph Leggett, Lemuel Lynon, Devin McConeghey, Jaiden McCray, Kevin Meneses-Tino, Dylan Montelongo, Avery Murphy, Alex Narbon, Karter Nolan, Jacob Ortiz, Richard Santiago, Jose Segura Rocha and Sam Williams.