Coppinville loses to Geneva

Apparently, playing a football game on outdoor wall-to-wall carpeting didn’t faze the Geneva Middle School Panthers who came to Wildcat Stadium to face Coppinville Junior High School Thursday night.
The Panthers clawed the Eagles 20-6.
Geneva covered 64 yards in 5 plays and scored on a 39-yard run to open the game, added a 2-point conversion and had all the points the Panthers would need with 5:06 left in the first quarter, 8-0.
Geneva tried an onside kick following the score but Sam Williams recovered for the Eagles at the CJHS 46-yard line.
Three plays later, Drew Cummings scored on a 12-yard run with 4:09 left in the first quarter. The Eagles were unable to add the conversion, 8-6.
The Panthers were outnumbered but unfazed and padded their lead on the fourth play of their next possession on an 8-yard run with 1:53 left in the opening frame, 14-6.
Coppinville began its next series at Geneva’s 49 when the kickoff failed to travel 10 yards, but lost a fumble on its third offensive snap.
Geneva used 6 plays and a 15-yard penalty against Coppinville to pad its lead; the TD came on a 9-yard run with 5:18 left before halftime, 20-6.
After Coppinville had moved to Geneva’s 35-yard line on its next possession, the Panthers intercepted a pass at the 40-yard line with 56 seconds left in the second period and ran out the clock.
Defense dominated the second half.
The Eagles started their first series of the third quarter at midfield when Cameron Gillhouse recovered Geneva’s onside kick, but the Panthers gave little ground and got the ball back after a 31-yard punt by Cummings with 3:09 remaining in the third period.
In the final 11:09, the teams swapped punts and penalties and Geneva ended the game with the ball at its 34-yard line.