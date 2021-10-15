Coppinville loses to Geneva

Apparently, playing a football game on outdoor wall-to-wall carpeting didn’t faze the Geneva Middle School Panthers who came to Wildcat Stadium to face Coppinville Junior High School Thursday night.

The Panthers clawed the Eagles 20-6.

Geneva covered 64 yards in 5 plays and scored on a 39-yard run to open the game, added a 2-point conversion and had all the points the Panthers would need with 5:06 left in the first quarter, 8-0.

Geneva tried an onside kick following the score but Sam Williams recovered for the Eagles at the CJHS 46-yard line.

Three plays later, Drew Cummings scored on a 12-yard run with 4:09 left in the first quarter. The Eagles were unable to add the conversion, 8-6.

The Panthers were outnumbered but unfazed and padded their lead on the fourth play of their next possession on an 8-yard run with 1:53 left in the opening frame, 14-6.

Coppinville began its next series at Geneva’s 49 when the kickoff failed to travel 10 yards, but lost a fumble on its third offensive snap.

Geneva used 6 plays and a 15-yard penalty against Coppinville to pad its lead; the TD came on a 9-yard run with 5:18 left before halftime, 20-6.