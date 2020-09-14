Coppinville shuts out Admiral Moorer

Eric Winters ran 72 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game to give Coppinville Junior High School an early lead over Admiral Moorer Middle School in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium Thursday night. Robin Javier added the PAT to give the Eagles a lead they’d keep throughout their 34-0 win.
After forcing the Admirals to punt on their opening possession, the Eagles made a rare miscue when the visitors intercepted a pass at the AMMS 30-yard line.
Pain from the loss was quickly eased when Franklin Lodge recovered a Moorer fumble for a touchdown with 1:00 remaining in the first quarter. Javier’s PAT extended the CJHS lead to 14-0.
Winters had 94 yards rushing on three carries in the first period and he and his teammates on both sides of the ball continued to dominate the visitors in the second quarter.
Winters added his second TD on a 19-yard run on the third CJHS snap of the second quarter. Javier added the PAT bringing the score to 21-0 with 6:10 to play in the first half.
Coppinville defenders forced another turnover when Tayven Cason recovered a Moorer fumble at the Moorer 27. Winters scored on the second snap of the drive to put the Eagles ahead, 27-0, with 2:55 remaining in the second period.
The score remained unchanged until the 5:55 mark of the third quarter when Myquell Smith intercepted an Admirals pass and ran it into the visitor’s end zone to put CJHS ahead, 33-0.
Javier added the PAT to put the score at its final, 34-0.
Winters ended the night with 133 yards and three touchdowns on 5 carries.
Lodge, Malachi Reed, Charles Hicks and Jeremiah Griffin combined for 10 carries for 72 yards.
Defensively, Lodge had two tackles for loss in addition to his TD; Winters had one TFL and two forced fumbles.
Cameron Williams-Patterson, C.J. Williamson and Dezmon Thomas had one TFL apiece and Reed recovered a second Moorer fumble.
Zontarius Hicks intercepted a Moorer pass with 2:30 left in the game to allow Coppinville to run out the clock.
The Eagles allowed Moorer 39 total yards.
Coppinville (2-0) is scheduled to host Charles Henderson Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Bates Memorial.
