County teams will have their hands full Friday night

The schedule makers did Coffee County Schools’ football teams no favors this week.
Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel face teams with a combined record of 13-1, including two ranked opponents.
New Brockton (1-3) plays host to Slocomb (4-1) at Bates Memorial Stadium. Kinston (2-3) is at home against No. 9 Florala (5-0). Zion Chapel (0-5) visits Skipperville to play fifth-ranked G.W. Long (4-0). Each of those are region contests.
The Gamecocks play a Pink Out game against Slocomb, which has very good skill players in the backfield.
“Both running backs are obviously special players,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said, referring to Jaylen Nobles and Rashawn Miller. “Their quarterback (Caulin Thomas) is a good player. On defense, 26 (Braylon Miller) is very good.”
Holmes said last week’s W.S. Neal game was good preparation for what the Gamecocks will be seeing on Friday night.
“Neal had good running backs, too,” the coach said. “We feel we know the speed those guys will play at. Defensively, it’s got to be about containing those guys.”
Holmes said the Gamecock offense has been “feast or famine” over the first half of the season.
“We probably have more explosive plays at this point than we had at this time last year,” he said. “I know we’ve had longer runs. We’ve got to be more consistent and we need to go on some long drives. The best way to defend those running backs is not to let them have the ball.”
Holmes said New Brockton’s very young offensive line stepped up last week.
“We started three sophomores and a new guy,” he said, noting senior center Cameron McGhee was the lone experienced player. “But we started (sophomores) Payton Merriex, Bradley Adkinson and Dolton Bryant and (junior) Josh Bethea.”
Another sophomore, Curtis Wambles, did not play last week.
“We had a lot of guys that hadn’t played a lot of football step up,” Holmes said. “We averaged 7 yards a carry on offense. We had some good things happen in the passing game.
“Defensively, it was more feast or famine. When we did our job, we got a snap. When we didn’t fit it right, W.S. Neal was good enough that they took the distance. They had seven big plays in the game – and that can’t happen.”
Slocomb’s lone loss came in the season opener against Geneva.
“Coach (Richard) Tisdale does an outstanding job,” Holmes said. “They’re on a roll. We have to make sure we do everything we’re supposed to and play with good intensity to have a chance to win the game.”
Florala at Kinston
The Wildcats will bring a very athletic and very experienced team to Kinston.
“They’ve got about 14, 15 seniors,” Bulldogs coach Rudy Free said. “Their skill guys are really good and their linemen are pretty good, so that’s a challenge for anybody.
“But the one that really makes them go is their quarterback, Rashaad Coleman. He’s a really good athlete, can run it or throw it. I think he had over 300 yards passing last week against HA. It’s not just a one-dimensional, so that presents a problem.”
Florala is sound defensively, too, Free said.
“They’re really aggressive and they’ve got some good skill guys and good linemen. They kind of try to bring pressure on you,” the coach said.
Kinston is coming off a rare mid-season open date.
“I think it helped us,” he said. “We’ll see, I guess. Hopefully it’ll pay off for us. We’re fairly healthy right now – and that’s kind of unusual for this time of year.”
Free said his team needs to play with an urgency since there are four games left in the season.
“We want to win all four of them, no doubt. But we’ve got to take it a game at a time,” the coach said. “We probably have to win three of the four to get into the playoffs. So we’ve got to win some of these down the stretch.”
Zion Chapel at G.W. Long
The Rebels visit the Rebels in Skipperville. Asked about G.W. Long, Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said, “That’s enough said, right there.”
“Long, obviously, has a tremendous program and they’ve done a really good job over the years,” Bryant added. “Their quarterback (Kobie Stringer) is a special player. I mean, they have other guys, too, but as the trigger man, he’s very special.”
Long, which historically has been a power-running team, is operating more out of the spread this season.
“As far as scheme goes, we’re similar in the things that we do,” the Zion Chapel coach said. “That’s good. You have some familiarity with what’s going on.”
This will be G.W. Long’s homecoming game and, again, Zion Chapel will be far from full strength.
“We’ve played five different quarterbacks in five games,” Bryant said. “We have not played a game with everyone that started on our roster yet – either because of COVID and guys deciding not to play or with guys getting hurt.
“There’s frustration there. You play for a lot of reasons, but we also want to win. We want to get that first win. We’ve had our chances but we need to get the job done.”
The coach said J.D. Finger likely will start at quarterback this Friday for Zion Chapel.
“He finished the game at quarterback last week,” Bryant said. “We got him a couple reps and he actually threw a touchdown pass. He’s an athlete. He’s a football player. He sees things, gets things maybe a little quicker than others. We’ll try him there and see what happens.”
Bryant estimates he’s down to around 15 healthy players.
“As long as we’ve got 11 we’re going to go try and compete,” he said.
