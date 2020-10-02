County teams will have their hands full Friday night

The schedule makers did Coffee County Schools’ football teams no favors this week.

Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel face teams with a combined record of 13-1, including two ranked opponents.

New Brockton (1-3) plays host to Slocomb (4-1) at Bates Memorial Stadium. Kinston (2-3) is at home against No. 9 Florala (5-0). Zion Chapel (0-5) visits Skipperville to play fifth-ranked G.W. Long (4-0). Each of those are region contests.

The Gamecocks play a Pink Out game against Slocomb, which has very good skill players in the backfield.

“Both running backs are obviously special players,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said, referring to Jaylen Nobles and Rashawn Miller. “Their quarterback (Caulin Thomas) is a good player. On defense, 26 (Braylon Miller) is very good.”

Holmes said last week’s W.S. Neal game was good preparation for what the Gamecocks will be seeing on Friday night.

“Neal had good running backs, too,” the coach said. “We feel we know the speed those guys will play at. Defensively, it’s got to be about containing those guys.”

Holmes said the Gamecock offense has been “feast or famine” over the first half of the season.