COVID-19 has this season as odd as they come

Might as well own it; you’ll find out about 7 p.m. your scribe just flat out lied to Enterprise High School football friends in the immediate aftermath of the Wildcats’ 35-10, first-round playoff loss to McGill-Toolin last Nov. 8 in Mobile.
Signing off on the Wildcat Sports Network, your scribe said, “don’t know yet who we’ll be playing or where we’ll play but join us Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, for Wildcat football!”
That’s today … but Enterprise ain’t playing!
Making a liar out of the radio team’s weakest link isn’t why.
COVID-19 has bollixed up 2020; the Wildcats opening night opponent from Miami ain’t coming.
Furthermore, the Cats won’t play “Open” Sept. 25; instead, Early County’s Bobcats, from Blakely, Georgia, are scheduled to visit Wildcat Stadium.
If Bobcats head coach Joel Harvin, whose dad is Graham Harvin (EHS ’69), can coach his alma mater as well as Graham could saucer a cup of hot coffee as a lad, our Cats could have their claws full.
The key word is could since nobody knows if any games will be played after tonight. The Alabama High School Athletic Association, we’ve heard, is leaving the play/no play decision to Gov. Kay Ivey.
Barbour County High School shut down its athletics weeks ago and New Brockton and Dothan high schools both canceled their first two games after COVID-19 was detected within their gridiron squads; one athlete exposed to the virus is all it takes for shutdown.
NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline has said he doesn’t think sports can safely be played in America, "Right now, if testing in the U.S. stays the way it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports.”
Currently, testing in the U.S. is hampered not just by availability of tests, Hainline continued, but also by time needed to get results. With multiple days, sometimes weeks, between tests and results, it’d be nearly impossible to ensure the safety of players, who’d require both tests AND results immediately before game day.
Ohio State and University of Iowa parents in large numbers have urged the Big-10 to reverse its decision to delay the season until spring, if then. Let schools that want to play do just that, parents said.
Recently, one Pac-12 North school only tested student-athletes who were symptomatic, and a Pac-12 South program allegedly told players to stand by an AC vent and retook their temperatures if they were initially registering fevers.
Hopefully, high school, college and professional football players and male/female/other athletes in all sports, won’t get hurt between now and the time athletic leaders may mutter no mas!
Hmmm.
All this is sorta like “The Andy Griffith Show” episode, “Opie and the Spoiled Kid,” in which Mayberry newcomer Arnold Winkler, after having his bicycle impounded by Sheriff Andy and able Deputy Barney Fife, lets it be known it’s OK by him for his dad to be jailed if Arnold got his bike returned immediately.
This led to a trip to the woodshed behind the jailhouse for Arnold and his dad.
Soooo, much as we really want to ingest live football in 2020, what’ll we watch if it isn’t played this season?
Hmmm.
“Tulane Gridiron Highlights, Vol. 1” should take up a good five minutes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!