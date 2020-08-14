Darlington leaves them laughing

Say what you want about the inaugural Crying Towel Award, but Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington was in it to win it.

Thursday night’s format was designed to give the coaches a chance to toss barbs at his team and the coach who did it the best would be the winner.

While New Brockton’s Zack Holmes and Zion Chapel’s Randy Bryant admitted up front they wanted to be positive while talking about their teams during the fund-raiser for the Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County scholarship program, “Coach D” had no such qualms.

At the end of the night, he embraced his well-earned champion’s crying towel after nicely roasting his program for 16 minutes with a smile on his face and his tongue in his cheek, kind of. He said at first he was nervous by the invitation to participate.

“The more I thought about it by just standing up here I figured I should win the award. I mean, have you seen us play?” Darlington asked at the top of his remarks. “If I could just tell you basically the truth about the last year and a half I’ve been here I think it’d be enough to probably win.”

The night was emceed impressively by Dr. Mike McQueen, a former Enterprise Wildcat and University of Alabama football player. He lobbed some nice one-liners at some linemen in the audience and the coaches individually just before they were called to the podium.

Bryant started things off and said he doesn’t like to lose, but wouldn’t mind not winning this contest.

“The concept is to bash our team, but I’m going to go ahead and lose,” the fourth-year coach said. “This is the only thing I want to lose. We have great kids.”