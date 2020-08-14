Darlington leaves them laughing

Say what you want about the inaugural Crying Towel Award, but Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington was in it to win it.
Thursday night’s format was designed to give the coaches a chance to toss barbs at his team and the coach who did it the best would be the winner.
While New Brockton’s Zack Holmes and Zion Chapel’s Randy Bryant admitted up front they wanted to be positive while talking about their teams during the fund-raiser for the Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County scholarship program, “Coach D” had no such qualms.
At the end of the night, he embraced his well-earned champion’s crying towel after nicely roasting his program for 16 minutes with a smile on his face and his tongue in his cheek, kind of. He said at first he was nervous by the invitation to participate.
“The more I thought about it by just standing up here I figured I should win the award. I mean, have you seen us play?” Darlington asked at the top of his remarks. “If I could just tell you basically the truth about the last year and a half I’ve been here I think it’d be enough to probably win.”
The night was emceed impressively by Dr. Mike McQueen, a former Enterprise Wildcat and University of Alabama football player. He lobbed some nice one-liners at some linemen in the audience and the coaches individually just before they were called to the podium.
Bryant started things off and said he doesn’t like to lose, but wouldn’t mind not winning this contest.
“The concept is to bash our team, but I’m going to go ahead and lose,” the fourth-year coach said. “This is the only thing I want to lose. We have great kids.”
He noted the Rebels’ progress from 2-8 to 5-5 to 6-5 last year and the school’s first playoff appearance in football in eight years.
“I think we’re on the right path. We’re not going to win a beauty contest when we get off the bus,” Bryant said, who did throw a little jab.
“My first year at Zion Chapel we were 2-8 and we invented socially distanced blocking and tackling if you watched our film,” Bryant said. “So we were ahead of the game.”
New Brockton’s Holmes was next and he sounded almost prophetic – given what happened to his program on Friday with its mandated quarantine.
“Whatever football we get to play this year is a blessing,” Holmes said. “With what’s going on today I want to be positive. I want to thank Mrs. (Helen) Faught and the Distinguished Young Women for doing this.
“I talk to my guys about that spirit of fear. That’s not what needs to come out of this. There’s a difference between being smart and being afraid. I’m very thankful that we’re having this event.”
Holmes discussed the team’s move up to Class 3A.
“As far as what the season holds, I don’t know how good we’re going to be,” he said. “I brought part of the O-line here. They came to eat some pizza tonight. I’m excited about this team and I’m excited we’re going to be playing next Friday.”
That changed a day later, when exposure to COVID-19 mandated the Gamecocks quarantine for the next two weeks.
Darlington then unloaded on everything from the team’s nickname – “There’s a million Wildcats; there’s only one town with a statue holding a bug over its head, and that’s a fierce looking bug – to the three “pillars” of his program: “When you think of Enterprise football I want you to think of soft, slow and socially distant.”
He talked about the linemen being too big and the skill players being too skinny when he first arrived. He turned to Holmes and said, “Zack was there, he knows I’m telling the truth. That’s why he left.”
A couple anecdotes made McQueen wince.
“The idea of being committed to quitting? I’m not going to be able to get that out of my mind for a long time,” the doctor said when the coach had finished.
Judges State Representative Rhett Marques, Shag LaPrade and Stephanie Underwood had no choice but to give Darlington his victory.
Enterprise offensive line coach Jackson Hanson won the pizza eating contest over those New Brockton offensive linemen.
McQueen set the tone for the evening by thanking the coaches for participating and the players and several assistants for coming. He encouraged the young participants in the DYW program to stick with it. And he talked about the impact football had on his life beyond the wins and losses.
“People say football is a lot like life. But I’d have to turn that around. A football game is not like life,” McQueen said. “Life is more like football practice. That’s what life is like.
“People won’t necessarily cheer you on. People don’t know what you do, but you’re there to do the right thing, the right way in order to make yourself better that day. And you up the next morning and you do the same thing again and again.
“That made a difference in my life, not just as an athlete but as a businessman and a father and all those things that matter much more than a football game.”
