Dauphin 7th grade edges Coppinville

Part of the future of Enterprise High School football was previewed in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium Tuesday night as Dauphin Junior High School defeated rival Coppinville Junior High School, 8-0, to close out an abbreviated seventh-grade season.

The game’s only touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Jyrell Reese that capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive with 1:58 remaining in the second quarter. Reese also ran for the 2-point conversion to account for all scoring.

Big plays offensively and defensively by both teams and variety in their running backs were the game’s story.

Coppinville used six ballcarriers and Dauphin gave seven runners an opportunity to show their style.

Dauphin’s Reese led all rushers with 97 yards on 11 carries. Davis Shiver had three carries for 49 yards. Caleb Ross, Holden Pawlik, Colton Maloy, Reid Burns and Gabriel Eshelman also ran the ball for Dauphin.

In a notable big play, Coppinville’s Judd Thomas intercepted a Dauphin pass to end the first half.

Big plays in the third quarter included a fumble recovery by Dauphin’s Braxton Sawyer and a fumble recovery by Coppinville’s Isaiah Sam Williams.