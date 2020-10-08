Dauphin 7th grade edges Coppinville

Part of the future of Enterprise High School football was previewed in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium Tuesday night as Dauphin Junior High School defeated rival Coppinville Junior High School, 8-0, to close out an abbreviated seventh-grade season.
The game’s only touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Jyrell Reese that capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive with 1:58 remaining in the second quarter. Reese also ran for the 2-point conversion to account for all scoring.
Big plays offensively and defensively by both teams and variety in their running backs were the game’s story.
Coppinville used six ballcarriers and Dauphin gave seven runners an opportunity to show their style.
Dauphin’s Reese led all rushers with 97 yards on 11 carries. Davis Shiver had three carries for 49 yards. Caleb Ross, Holden Pawlik, Colton Maloy, Reid Burns and Gabriel Eshelman also ran the ball for Dauphin.
In a notable big play, Coppinville’s Judd Thomas intercepted a Dauphin pass to end the first half.
Big plays in the third quarter included a fumble recovery by Dauphin’s Braxton Sawyer and a fumble recovery by Coppinville’s Isaiah Sam Williams.
Coppinville’s Andrew Watters recovered a Dauphin fumble with 32 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Eagles a final opportunity to score.
Coppinville’s leading rusher, Dalton Owens, had 87 yards on 19 carries.
Nicholas Williamson had 10 carries for 77 yards. Williams, Jamarion Griner, Tamarion McIntosh and Charles Hicks also ran the ball for Coppinville.
Eighth Grade
In Wetumpka last week, Coppinville ended its eighth-grade season with a 32-12 win to finish 4-0.
“Best game we played all year as a team,” CJHS head coach Joel Kirkland said. “The offensive line blocked well and the defense played great with big hits all night.”
Coppinville quarterback Franklin Lodge was 1-for-2 passing with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Carson Zuber. Lodge also rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Anthony Wynn ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Malachi Hart and Franklin Lodge had two sacks each and Lodge had an interception for the Eagles.
The 2020 season ended without the usual playoffs when other teams in the conference opted out of the postseason.
