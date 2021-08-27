Dauphin 7th grade football team downs Dothan

Both the Dauphin Junior High School and Dothan Preparatory seventh-grade football teams brought excitement to Wildcat Stadium Thursday night, and when 32 minutes of football ended, Dauphin was more excited than the visiting Dothanites.

Dauphin won 8-6.

Big plays, ball control and stingy defensive play made the difference for the Dolphins (1-0).

Dauphin had 34 rushing attempts for 155 yards and DJHS defenders held Dothan to 93 yards on 22 carries.

Dauphin got its only touchdown on the game’s first series when Eli Williams ran 12 yards for the score with 3:58 left in the first period. The drive covered 70 yards in seven plays, all on the ground.

Williams, who had a game-high 124 yards rushing, ran for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 DJHS lead.

The visiting Tigers reeled off an 11-play drive that moved the ball to the DJHS 2-yad line but an offensive holding penalty and tenacious defense gave the Fins possession at their 4-yard line on the first play of the second quarter.

The Fins second possession featured a 44-yard run by Williams to midfield, but the ball changed hands when the Tigers recovered a Dauphin fumble shortly thereafter.