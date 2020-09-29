 Skip to main content
Dauphin 7th grade shuts out Coppinville
Dauphin 7th grade shuts out Coppinville

Dauphin Junior High School’s offense and defense did their parts in an 18-0 win against Coppinville Junior High School in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium September 24.

After a scoreless first quarter, Dauphin capped a 9-play, 48-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run by Davis Shiver on the first play of the second period.

Dauphin’s defense held Coppinville in check on the Eagles next possession and the Fins went to work on a second score from their 45-yard line.

On the third play of the series, Shiver dashed 27 yards to put Dauphin ahead, 12-0, with 2:15 remaining in the first half.

The third quarter was a scoreless, defensive battle with Coppinville earning the only first down in the period.

The Fins got the game’s final score on a 6-yard run by Justin Roberts with 2:05 left in the game.

Shiver led all rushers with four carries for 88 yards; Jyrell Reese had 8 carries for 36 yards; Colton Maloy had 7 carries for 28 yards; Holden Pawlik gained 8 yards on 4 carries; and Roberts had 2 carries for 11 yards.

For Coppinville, Dalton Owens earned 15 yards on 8 carries; Charles Hicks had 16 yards on 4 carries; and Jamarion Griner totaled 6 yards on four rushes.

Charles Tucker and Jared Jackson also got playing time in the offensive backfield for the Eagles.

