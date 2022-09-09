Dauphin beats visiting Geneva, 25-14

Dauphin Junior High School hosted the Geneva Panthers at Bates Thursday and sent the visitors packing after a 25-14 win.

Geneva got its points on a kickoff return and a late touchdown.

For Dauphin, Drew Parker Danner completed five of seven passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb Nalls led the Fins in rushing with 158 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Ja’vion Tyson had nine carries for 53 yards.

Josiah Lewis had four receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns and Haydan Smith had a 14-yard reception.

Defensively for the Fins, Troy Forehand had five tackles and forced a fumble, and Jackson Youngblood had six tackles, including a sack.

"We played a good game against a well-coached Geneva squad that has some very talented players,” said DJHS coach Andrew Johnson. “We look forward to what these eighth graders are going to continue doing this year, as well as what they'll do at the high school level next year.

“This coming Thursday (Sept. 15), we have a seventh-grade game at Dothan Preparatory Academy, with an eighth-grade game following. The seventh-grade game begins at 5:30."