Dauphin drops opener to CHMS

The 2020 Dauphin Junior High eighth-grade football team didn’t get its first win of the season under new head coach Brendan Dow Thursday in Troy; Charles Henderson spoiled that, 8-0.
Brady Richardson led the Fins defensively with five solo tackles and two assists. Under the team’s defensive rating system’s Production Points, Richardson earned 29 points against the Trojans.
Conner Cruitt also had five solo tackles and graded 24 points; Cody Kirk totaled 17 points, Caden Boutwell earned 11 and Alex Chable had 10.
Other Dauphin defenders earning positive points were Zack Cook, Remmy Kennedy, Rickey Sutton, Gavin Maund, Mallory Ladd, Reid Burns, and Jordan Harmon.
Offensively, Tomorris Green had eight rushing attempts for 70 yards and Andrew Purcell had 12 carries for 48 yards.
Green connected with Jon Ed Steed for four receptions totaling 19 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!