 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dauphin drops opener to CHMS
0 comments

Dauphin drops opener to CHMS

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The 2020 Dauphin Junior High eighth-grade football team didn’t get its first win of the season under new head coach Brendan Dow Thursday in Troy; Charles Henderson spoiled that, 8-0.

Brady Richardson led the Fins defensively with five solo tackles and two assists. Under the team’s defensive rating system’s Production Points, Richardson earned 29 points against the Trojans.

Conner Cruitt also had five solo tackles and graded 24 points; Cody Kirk totaled 17 points, Caden Boutwell earned 11 and Alex Chable had 10.

Other Dauphin defenders earning positive points were Zack Cook, Remmy Kennedy, Rickey Sutton, Gavin Maund, Mallory Ladd, Reid Burns, and Jordan Harmon.

Offensively, Tomorris Green had eight rushing attempts for 70 yards and Andrew Purcell had 12 carries for 48 yards.

Green connected with Jon Ed Steed for four receptions totaling 19 yards.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kinston runs past Zion Chapel
Sports

Kinston runs past Zion Chapel

Addison Hudson gained 117 yards and scored two touchdowns and Konner Walker added 95 yards and another score as Kinston ground out a 40-26 vic…

Cats open with win over Carver
Sports

Cats open with win over Carver

What looked like a nail-biter for most of the first half turned into a convincing season-opening performance for the Enterprise Wildcats, who …

Watch Now: Related Video

Enterprise boys, girls win area championships over Northview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert