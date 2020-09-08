Dauphin earns road win in Eufaula

Dauphin Junior High School evened its record 1-1 with a 28-7 win against Admiral Moorer Middle School in Eufaula last Thursday.
After being shut out in its season opener, DJHS got busy offensively against Moorer with Andrew Purcell leading the way with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Purcell had 14 carries, including a 51-yarder, for 159 total yards.
Tomorris Green, (13 carries for 57 yards) and Dylan Smith (five carries for 41 yards) ran for a touchdown apiece and Drew Suter added four PATs to account for all Dauphin’s points.
Nick Roberts gained 23 yards on his only rushing attempt and Jon Ed Steed and Zander Quinley both added four yards on one carry each.
Steed completed one of three passes attempted for 25 yards; Roberts had the reception.
Defensive back Jordan Harmon led Dauphin in Defensive Production Points with 22 that included two solo tackles and two passes broken up; defensive back Warren Axton totaled 19 defensive points, including two solo stops.
Defensive lineman Alex Chable recorded 19 points including three tackles for loss and linebacker Brady Richardson followed closely with 18 points that included four solo tackles.
Linebackers Zack Cook and Conner Cruit tallied 15 defensive points apiece.
