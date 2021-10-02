Dauphin eighth graders win 42-20

Plenty of time left.

When the Trojans onside kick failed to travel the required 10 yards, Dauphin put the ball in play at the visitor’s 46 and capped a quick, 4-play drive with a 9-yard Shiver run with 37 seconds left in the first half.

Jy’rell Reese threw to Shiver for the 2-point conversion to put the Fins ahead 20-12.

The score would change almost as soon as the second half began.

Henderson got the ball first in the third period, opened the possession with three productive snaps before Dauphin’s Brack Sawyer intercepted a Trojan pass and sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown, putting DJHS ahead 26-12 with 6:12 remaining in the third stanza.

Dauphin forced a punt on Henderson’s next possession, put the ball in play at the home 37-yard line, overcame penalties and recovered an offensive fumble then added to its lead when Cox, on another deception play, scored on another 9-yard run.

For good measure, Cox ran for the 2-point conversion increasing the home team’s lead with 1:34 left in the third quarter, 34-12.