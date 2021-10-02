Dauphin eighth graders win 42-20

Winning looks good on the 2021 Dauphin Junior High School eighth grade football team as the visiting Charles Henderson Middle School Trojans learned Thursday night.
Dauphin won 42-20 despite being distinctly smaller in most positions, especially when the Trojans had the ball, sporting an offensive backfield as large as any 7A varsity team that’s played in Wildcat Stadium this season.
Somehow, the Trojans weren’t a match for the speedy Fins.
After the game opened with three penalties before the first offensive snap, Dauphin scored its first touchdown on the game’s third play that counted, a 63-yard dash by speedster Davis Shiver with 6:46 left in the first quarter, 6-0.
The Trojans rebounded with a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive that ended with a 20-yard pass completion tying the score with 8 seconds remaining in the first period, 6-6.
Dauphin responded quickly with a 63-yard, 6-play drive that ended in Henderson’s end zone with the ball in the hands of Blake Cox, who on a deception play, scored on a 9-yard run with 5:20 showing on the clock, 12-6.
The fun continued.
Henderson, after an exchange of mysterious penalties halfway through its next possession, knotted the score again, with 2:10 left before intermission, on a 2-yard run capping a 64-yard drive, 12-12.
Plenty of time left.
When the Trojans onside kick failed to travel the required 10 yards, Dauphin put the ball in play at the visitor’s 46 and capped a quick, 4-play drive with a 9-yard Shiver run with 37 seconds left in the first half.
Jy’rell Reese threw to Shiver for the 2-point conversion to put the Fins ahead 20-12.
The score would change almost as soon as the second half began.
Henderson got the ball first in the third period, opened the possession with three productive snaps before Dauphin’s Brack Sawyer intercepted a Trojan pass and sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown, putting DJHS ahead 26-12 with 6:12 remaining in the third stanza.
Dauphin forced a punt on Henderson’s next possession, put the ball in play at the home 37-yard line, overcame penalties and recovered an offensive fumble then added to its lead when Cox, on another deception play, scored on another 9-yard run.
For good measure, Cox ran for the 2-point conversion increasing the home team’s lead with 1:34 left in the third quarter, 34-12.
As the third period ended, the Trojans launched a 6-play, 51-yard drive that produced a 28-yard touchdown run; the 2-point conversion further cut into Dauphin’s lead with 6:20 left in the game, 34-20.
Flags continued flying.
The Fins suffered a 10-yard holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff return, but three plays later, added a final TD on a 68-yard run by Reese.
Cox ended scoring with a 2-point conversion putting the Fins ahead with 4:20 left in the game, 42-20.
Henderson managed a 6-play drive on its final possession but turned the ball over on downs after the stingy DJHS defense stiffened against CHMS’s humungous backs.
Dauphin ran two plays to ice the game.
Reese had 117 yards on 10 carries; Camrin Wolf gained 88 yards on 5 rushes; and Shiver added 69 yards on 2 rushing attempts.
The teams were flagged for 80 yards apiece in 32 minutes of football.
The 2021 Fins are: Colton Adams, Ben Anderson, Jonah Baker, LT Baldwin, Jamilla Ballew, Seth Brogden, Henry Burg, Braylon Causey, Brady Cavanaugh, Rayshon Cole, Torren Copeland, River Counterman, Blake Cox, Landon Creech, Wes Creel, Conner Dalrymple, Drew Parker Danner, Jayme Elliott, Drayden Ewing, Will Faught, Neil Ferguson, Troy Forehand, Ben Freeman, Ryley Garcia and JJ Green.
Others are: Caleb Harper, Hub Hogan, Kolben Holland, Hayston Jones, Colton Maloy, Bo Marshall, Clark Moran, Brooks Morgan, Caleb Nalls, Holden Pawlik, Jy’rell Reese, Eli Richardson, Justin Roberts, Brack Sawyer, Lint Sawyer, Jo Scott, Groshawn Sellers, Davis Shiver, Silas Sims, Haydan Smith, Zack Stinson, Zander Thrash, Casey Tindoll, Parker Trawick, Dylan Trull, Brady Wadsworth, Tucker Wadsworth, Ian Whitehead, Jonathan Whitt, Aidan Williams, Kale Williams, Camrin Wolf, Hayes Woodall and Jackson Youngblood