Dauphin Junior High names new head coach

Dauphin Junior High School is proud to announce Andrew Johnson as its newest head football coach.

Johnson replaces former coach Brendan Dow, who was recently selected as Kinston School’s assistant principal. Johnson is familiar to the Dauphin football family as he has served four years as a defensive line coach and a year as a defensive coordinator. Most recently, he became the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Dauphin Junior High School.

“The previous four years of learning under two coaching greats, Marc Sieving and Brendan Dow, have been a great experience, providing me with a thorough football education,” said Johnson.

An Alabama native, Johnson attended Ariton High school where he played baseball and football. He is also a Troy University graduate. Johnson is married to Meagan Johnson, a music teacher in Ozark's Lisenby Primary School. Additionally, he serves as the Associate Pastor at the Faith Christian Center in Ozark.

Already in tune to the needs of the football program, Johnson said his goal is simple.

“I look forward to continuing the winning tradition at Dauphin Junior High by focusing on academics, character and conduct, molding young men and young women to excel not only in the classroom, but also in life,” he said. “I’m thankful to be part of the wonderful Dauphin Junior High family.”