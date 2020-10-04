Dauphin sweeps Andalusia in football

After a holding call on first down, Green raced 31 yards to the Bulldog’s 35; on the next snap, Purcell got the ball and went the distance to give Dauphin a 19-18 lead with 3:49 to play.

Green ran for the 2-point conversion bringing the score to its final 21-18 margin.

The ‘Dogs didn’t roll over and play dead on their final possession and gave Newton the ball four consecutive snaps that led to a first down at Dauphin’s 41.

Calvin Daniel got the ball on the fifth snap and Dauphin defenders threw him for a 12-yard loss.

Dauphin got the ball shortly thereafter when the Dogs came up well short of a first down on fourth-and-25.

The Fins knelt on the ball twice and the game ended.

Seventh grade game

Dauphin’s first series in the abbreviated seventh-grade game ended with a lost fumble with 2:58 to play in the first of two quarters.

Fins defenders got the ball back after four snaps and used 10 plays to cover 79 yards for the game’s only score, a 7-yard run by Davis Shiver with 4:00 left in the game.

The two-point conversion attempt fell short.