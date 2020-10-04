Dauphin sweeps Andalusia in football

Dauphin Junior High School kicked off October in a big way in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium sweeping two games from Andalusia Middle School’s Bulldogs Thursday night.
Dauphin claimed a classic, come-from-behind, 21-18, win in the eighth-grade game after the Fins seventh grade squad won a 6-0 abbreviated game.
In the eighth-grade game, Andalusia broke out to a 6-0 lead on a 40-yard, 5-play drive ending with a 20-yard run by workhorse Zade Newton with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Dauphin’s Conner Cruit recovered Andalusia’s short kickoff at the DJHS 46 where the Fins began their second possession.
Dauphin used seven plays to knot the score; the TD came on a 14-yard run by Tomorris Green with 7:45 left in the second quarter.
Cody Kirk added the crucial PAT giving Dauphin its first lead of the night, 7-6.
The Bulldogs responded with a 12-play, 61-yard scoring drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown run by Newton; AMS led, 12-7, with 1:50 left in the first half.
Cruit, again, recovered the Andalusia kickoff, this one at the home 42.
A pass interception by Newton on Dauphin’s fourth play gave the visitors another scoring opportunity but time expired in the half with the Bulldogs at the DJHS 30-yard line.
Dauphin was forced into a Brady Richardson punt on its first possession of the third period but made Andalusia have to drive 80 yards following the DJHS punt.
Despite a 15-yard facemask penalty against them, Dauphin defenders stiffened and got the ball back when Jordan Harman, following a tackle for loss by Cayden Boutwell that forced an Andalusia punt, returned the kick to the Andy 34.
After gaining three yards on a run by Green to the visitor’s 31, Jon Ed Steed completed a 25-yard pass to Green to the Bulldogs 6-yard line.
Two consecutive tackle-breaking runs by Andrew Purcell put the Fins ahead, 13-12 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Dauphin held Andalusia to eight plays on the ‘Dogs next series; a tackle for loss by Cody Kirk forced another Andalusia punt that backed Dauphin to the home 19.
Dauphin’s series ended with a Richardson punt that put the ball in Andy’s hands at Dauphin’s 46-yard line with 4:50 left in the game.
Newton ran 46 yards for a touchdown that gave Andalusia the lead, again, with 4:40 remaining on the clock; a 15-yard penalty and strong defensive play on the 2-point conversion attempt left the score, 18-13 in Andalusia’s favor.
But not for long.
Harmon returned Andalusia’s kickoff to the Dauphin 49 where the Fins launched their game-winning drive.
After a holding call on first down, Green raced 31 yards to the Bulldog’s 35; on the next snap, Purcell got the ball and went the distance to give Dauphin a 19-18 lead with 3:49 to play.
Green ran for the 2-point conversion bringing the score to its final 21-18 margin.
The ‘Dogs didn’t roll over and play dead on their final possession and gave Newton the ball four consecutive snaps that led to a first down at Dauphin’s 41.
Calvin Daniel got the ball on the fifth snap and Dauphin defenders threw him for a 12-yard loss.
Dauphin got the ball shortly thereafter when the Dogs came up well short of a first down on fourth-and-25.
The Fins knelt on the ball twice and the game ended.
Seventh grade game
Dauphin’s first series in the abbreviated seventh-grade game ended with a lost fumble with 2:58 to play in the first of two quarters.
Fins defenders got the ball back after four snaps and used 10 plays to cover 79 yards for the game’s only score, a 7-yard run by Davis Shiver with 4:00 left in the game.
The two-point conversion attempt fell short.
On the first snap of its final possession, Andalusia’s Noah Curry raced 43 yards to a first down at the DJHS 22-yard line.
Jordyn Skanes broke free for a first down at Dauphin’s 9-yard line.
A 9-yard loss on first down, followed by a 5-yard penalty put Andalusia at the DJHS 22; a 7-yard completion two plays later, brought on fourth-and-goal from the 15-yard line.
The Fins withstood the challenge, got the ball back and ran out the clock with two plays.
