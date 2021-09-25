Dauphin teams succeed against Coppinville

The Enterprise Wildcat senior football players of 2026 squared off in Wildcat Stadium Thursday night.

Masquerading as Dauphin Junior High School and Coppinville Junior High School seventh graders, the blue-clad Fins, as the visiting team, claimed a 32-8 win.

Dauphin, for all practical purposes, won the game with 18 points scored in the first quarter.

The Fins got on the board the first time on a safety on the game’s opening possession, then added a touchdown on their first offensive play of the night when Hayden Smith dashed 70 yards with 4:14 left in the first period.

Hayston Jones ran for the 2-point conversion putting DJHS ahead 10-0.

Dauphin defenders held the Eagles in check on Coppinville’s next possession, got the ball at the DJHS 47, and needed three plays to increase its lead.

The touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Hayden Smith with 1:10 left in the first period.

Wesley Creed completed a two-point conversion pass to Josie Thompson, her first reception this season, putting Dauphin ahead 18-0.

Neither Dauphin nor Coppinville mounted another threat before halftime.