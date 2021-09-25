Dauphin teams succeed against Coppinville

The Enterprise Wildcat senior football players of 2026 squared off in Wildcat Stadium Thursday night.
Masquerading as Dauphin Junior High School and Coppinville Junior High School seventh graders, the blue-clad Fins, as the visiting team, claimed a 32-8 win.
Dauphin, for all practical purposes, won the game with 18 points scored in the first quarter.
The Fins got on the board the first time on a safety on the game’s opening possession, then added a touchdown on their first offensive play of the night when Hayden Smith dashed 70 yards with 4:14 left in the first period.
Hayston Jones ran for the 2-point conversion putting DJHS ahead 10-0.
Dauphin defenders held the Eagles in check on Coppinville’s next possession, got the ball at the DJHS 47, and needed three plays to increase its lead.
The touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Hayden Smith with 1:10 left in the first period.
Wesley Creed completed a two-point conversion pass to Josie Thompson, her first reception this season, putting Dauphin ahead 18-0.
Neither Dauphin nor Coppinville mounted another threat before halftime.
The teams swapped fumbles to open the second half, and Dauphin recovered its own fumble midway through its second possession in the third period, then capped a 49-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run by Gage Booker with 34 seconds left in the quarter.
A failed 2-point conversion attempt left the score 24-0.
But not for long.
On Coppinville’s next series, Jamuel Cruz-Torres exploded out of the backfield and race 70 yards for a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining in the third period.
Cadarrius Boone ran for the 2-point conversion to cut Dauphin’s lead to 24-8.
Dauphin had one snap in the final seconds of the third quarter and needed two plays in the fourth quarter to score again.
The touchdown came on a 51-yard run by Caleb Nalls with 5:10 remaining in the game.
On its final possession, Coppinville moved from its 30-yard line to Dauphin’s 13 where it ended when Dauphin’s KeMarion Matthews recovered an Eagle fumble with two minutes left in the game.
Dauphin took a knee three times to seal the 32-8 win.
Dauphin eighth graders win 28-7
Dauphin Junior High School’s eighth graders scored in every quarter to down Coppinville Junior High School 28-7 in Wildcats Stadium Thursday night.
Coppinville’s Eagles kept the ball for 7:02 of the first quarter before Drew Cunningham’s punt backed the Fins to their 33-yard line.
After Camrin Wolf opened the DJHS series with a 5-yard run, Jy’rell Reese broke free and raced 54 yards for the game’s first touchdown; Dylan Trull’s PAT put the Fins ahead 7-0 with 11 seconds left in the first period.
Coppinville battled back and used 10 plays, that took 6:29 off the scoreboard clock, to score a touchdown that came on a 3-yard run by Sam Williams with 1:10 left before halftime..
Jose Segura Rocha added the PAT, knotting the score 7-7.
Before the Eagles could ask, “What happened?” Dauphin regained the lead when Davis Shiver blazed through CJHS’s kickoff coverage team on an 80-yard return for a touchdown.
The score stood at 13-7 at intermission.
A holding penalty against Dauphin called back a TD run by Reese on the third play of the second half but the Fins didn’t hang their heads.
Seconds later, Shiver got his second touchdown, this one on a 12-yard run, then caught Reese’s pass on the 2-point conversion attempt to increase the DJHS lead to 21-7 with 2:21 remaining in the third period.
After the Fins defense stopped the Eagles with 4:53 on the fourth period clock, Reese dashed 58 yards for the game’s final touchdown; Trull’s PAT ended scoring at 28-7 with 3:54 left in the game.