Davidson coach touts Enterprise offense

Davidson head football coach Rick Cauley says he’d seen it before when he turned on the film to watch Enterprise in action.

Cauley said now-Enterprise High head coach Rick Darlington was a mentor to him when he was the offensive coordinator at Murphy High when Murphy ran the single wing offense.

“We’d send him our game film every week and he’d tell us what we were good at and tell me what I was being dumb about. He got us going in the right direction,” Cauley said this week. “There’s nobody better than him at doing it. He was a great resource for us. I’ve been able to call him or text him over the years and just say, ‘Hey, I’m lost.’ He’s always been great.”

So when he turned on the film in advance of Friday night's game in Mobile at Baker High School, Cauley wasn’t surprised.

“You can tell he coaches that team. I don’t care what size the offensive line is, when he’s the coach they are good. They are really good up front,” Cauley said, adding that Enterprise has added wrinkles to fit its talent. “The way that he’s meshed the flexbone with the single wing and his spread stuff is impressive. He’s not great by accident.”

Cauley said Enterprise’s skill players – particularly quarterback Quentin Hayes and running backs Josh McCray and Mykel Johnson – are impressive.

“Any time the quarterback is a threat it puts a lot of stress on the defense,” Cauley said. “Plus, the things that they do, you don’t see it a lot. So it makes it hard to prepare for.