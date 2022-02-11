Disappointments in sports

Other prospects are:

Former NFL No. 2 pick Gregory Keith Robinson (Auburn) arrested for possession of more than $120k worth of suspected narcotics.

Robert McCune, 42, (Louisville) sentenced to five years in prison for orchestrating nationwide scheme to defraud retired NFL players’ healthcare benefit program.

Former RB Clinton Portis (Miami), among 14 former NFL players, will serve six months on fraud charges in prison and six months of home confinement, plus probation.

Deliberately or accidentally breaking laws doesn’t always matter hereabouts.

Hmmm.

Any good sports news?

Eufaula-native Les Snead, in his 10th year as Rams GM, is looking for his first SUPER Bowl championship (against Cincinnati).

Enterprise has a new head football coach, Ben Blackmon, and a first-ever regular-season game against Rehobeth’s Rebels.

Enterprise’s season opens Aug. 19 against Bay High …