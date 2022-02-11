Disappointments in sports

Most every fourth February, sportswriters/columnists/broadcasters add Winter Olympics to major sports doings. i.e. Super Bowl, Daytona 500, MLB Spring Training.
High school basketball tournaments, NBA/NCAA games, B.A.S.S. and LPGA/PGA tourneys and countless high school/college events provide positives for fans.
Hmmm.
Former SCOTUS Justice Earl Warren, in 1968, said, “I always turn to the sports pages first, which records people’s accomplishments. The front page has nothing but man’s failures ...”
Sorry, Earl.
Recently, in our remaining daily newspapers, plus TV/radio sports programs and all over the innerweb, were splashed with sports failures/disappointments aplenty.
Here are random items from the higgledy-piggledy sports world:
Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling et al, seemingly joined scoundrels “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and Pete Rose.
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issues.
No MLB joint meetings between owners and players association this week.
Auburn’s word to Harsin, “It’s over.”
Chinese social media users attacked K-pop group BTS over its leader’s apparent support of South Korean Olympic speed skater.
It’s Washington Commanders; Cleveland Umbers may be next.
Former Bama RB Santonio Beard shot dead.
No drug testing during lockout of Major League players.
Two California-born Olympians competed for China.
Trevor Bauer won’t be tried for sexual assaults.
Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding arrested on DUI charges.
Russia reacted to figure skating doping allegations.
COVID-19 impacted Olympic mixed doubles curling more’n we know.
Manfred: No delayed Spring Training expected.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took heat at news conference over alleged NFL hiring discrimination.
Braves manager Brian Snitker announced forgiveness for outfielder Marcel Ozuna’s domestic violence charges.
Olympic athletes disqualified for baggy ski outfits.
Trial of ex-Angels staffer charged in Tyler Skaggs death started.
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle fined $25,000 for “egregious use of profane language during media interviews.”
NASCAR Clash held at the (L.A. Memorial) Coliseum (est. 1923).
Super Bowl LVI television ads sold for $7 million per 30 seconds.
Leslie Jones called out NBC, threatened to quit live-tweeting Olympics.
Some Super Bowl tickets sold for $8,500.
Hmmm.
Since Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Joe Paterno are deceased, former Miami coach Brian Flores may be set to lead a Rogues Team with players Alvin Kamara, Damon Arnette, Greg Robinson, Antonio Brown, Henry Ruggs III, Johnny Manziel, Deshazor Everett and Colin Kaepernick.
Other prospects are:
Former NFL No. 2 pick Gregory Keith Robinson (Auburn) arrested for possession of more than $120k worth of suspected narcotics.
Robert McCune, 42, (Louisville) sentenced to five years in prison for orchestrating nationwide scheme to defraud retired NFL players’ healthcare benefit program.
Former RB Clinton Portis (Miami), among 14 former NFL players, will serve six months on fraud charges in prison and six months of home confinement, plus probation.
Deliberately or accidentally breaking laws doesn’t always matter hereabouts.
Hmmm.
Any good sports news?
Eufaula-native Les Snead, in his 10th year as Rams GM, is looking for his first SUPER Bowl championship (against Cincinnati).
Enterprise has a new head football coach, Ben Blackmon, and a first-ever regular-season game against Rehobeth’s Rebels.
Enterprise’s season opens Aug. 19 against Bay High …