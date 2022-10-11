Dothan wins 9th grade, JV games in Enterprise

More than a nip of fall and remnants of a full moon was in the air in Wildcat Stadium as Enterprise High School’s Wildcats hosted the Dothan High School Wolves in ninth-grade and jayvee football games Monday night.

Officials’ flags filled the air in both games; the freshman game featured 180 yards in combined penalties and the jayvee battle had 170 yards in accepted violations.

Dothan won both games, downing the EHS freshmen, 14-8, and the jayvees, 32-8, in games played in eight-minute quarters.

In the ninth-grade game, Enterprise scored first when the defense sacked Dothan’s quarterback in the end zone for safety to begin the second quarter.

The Cats two-point lead held up until 37 seconds remained in the first half when Dothan completed a four-play, 31-yard, penalty-aided drive with a five-yard touchdown run by Anthony Brooks.

The score remained unchanged until 4:46 remained in the third quarter when Enterprise capped a 51-yard, five-play drive with a two-yard run by Jy’Rell Reese.

A missed conversion left the Cats ahead, 8-6.

Two holding penalties against Enterprise early in the fourth period forced a punt and led to Dothan putting the ball in play at Enterprise’s 38-yard line with 5:30 remaining in the game.

In four plays, the Tigers took the lead; the touchdown came on an 11-yard run by Kamryn Hudspeth with 3:15 left in the game. Hudspeth ran for the two-point conversion to conclude scoring at 14-8.

Enterprise responded with a drive that started at its 23-yard line and moved to Dothan’s 36, where hopes of come-from-behind win were dashed when Jehl Dawsey intercepted an EHS pass with 48 seconds left in the game.

Oddly, EHS outgained the visitors 180 yards to 81.

The Wolves outgained the Cats, 336 yards to 234 in the jayvee game; the Dothan total includes a 55-yard touchdown run on the game’s first offensive play, and a 10-play, 96-yard drive that produced the second touchdown, on the third play of the second period.

Enterprise got on the scoreboard with 3:17 left in the first half when Raymond McGoley capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Warren Axton threw to Kendall McMath for the two-point conversion cutting Dothan’s lead to 16-8.

That’s as close as Enterprise would get.

Dothan answered with a 59-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left in the second quarter to lead, 24-8.

The game’s final score was a 27-yard run by Dothan to open the fourth quarter; the TD was the 11th play in the drive, which increased Dothan’s lead to, 32-8.

Dothan used a rare kickoff method, a punt, with 7:45 to play.

Enterprise’s last possession included five penalties, three against the Cats which kept the home team behind the chains too often for a successful drive.

Dothan had the ball for three plays at game’s end.

Enterprise travels to Auburn Monday.