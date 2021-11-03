 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ECSS basketball opens home season Thursday
0 Comments

ECSS basketball opens home season Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After playing five jamboree games on the road to begin the 2021-22 schedule, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils men’s basketball team lost to Andrew College Monday in Cuthbert, Georgia, 82-71, Monday.

The Weevils, coached by Jeremaine Williams, open their home season Thursday, hosting Gordon College’s Highlanders at 5 p.m.

Wiregrass Area members of the team and their high schools are Dillion Kelty, New Brockton; Colby Fuller, Geneva County; Brydon Whitaker, Slocomb; Hayes Floyd, Ariton; James Pouncy Jr., Dothan; Westly Person, Brantley; Willie Screws, Barbour County; and Jaquan Kinsey, Abbeville.

Other members of the team are Emmanuel Ige and Celoui Louissaint, Palm Beach, Florida; Shomaris Gaines, Macon County, Georgia; Tiquale Taylor, Escambia, Florida; Jalen Gaston, Montgomery; Malik Wiggins, Atlanta; Khalil Oden, Norfolk, Virginia; and Patrick Littlejohn, Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Thursday’s game begins at 5 p.m.

Spectators are welcome this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Coppinville loses to Geneva

Apparently, playing a football game on outdoor wall-to-wall carpeting didn’t faze the Geneva Middle School Panthers who came to Wildcat Stadiu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert