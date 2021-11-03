ECSS basketball opens home season Thursday

After playing five jamboree games on the road to begin the 2021-22 schedule, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils men’s basketball team lost to Andrew College Monday in Cuthbert, Georgia, 82-71, Monday.

The Weevils, coached by Jeremaine Williams, open their home season Thursday, hosting Gordon College’s Highlanders at 5 p.m.

Wiregrass Area members of the team and their high schools are Dillion Kelty, New Brockton; Colby Fuller, Geneva County; Brydon Whitaker, Slocomb; Hayes Floyd, Ariton; James Pouncy Jr., Dothan; Westly Person, Brantley; Willie Screws, Barbour County; and Jaquan Kinsey, Abbeville.

Other members of the team are Emmanuel Ige and Celoui Louissaint, Palm Beach, Florida; Shomaris Gaines, Macon County, Georgia; Tiquale Taylor, Escambia, Florida; Jalen Gaston, Montgomery; Malik Wiggins, Atlanta; Khalil Oden, Norfolk, Virginia; and Patrick Littlejohn, Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Thursday’s game begins at 5 p.m.

Spectators are welcome this season.