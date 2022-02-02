ECSS basketball teams score wins in Andalusia

Bishop State (7-2, 12-8) leads the division.

MenSaturday, the ESCC Boll Weevil men (1-8, 3-13), lost in Boaz, 87-78, before facing LBW’s Saints (2-9, 2-9) Monday, but were still alive in the race to the post-season.

Against Snead, Jalen Gaston had 25 points and Celoui Louissaint had 24.

The Weevils completed Monday’s sweep against LBW and improved to 2-8, 4-13, by winning, 79-62.

“We had more balanced scoring than we’ve had in a long time,” Williams said.

Scoring in double digits for ESCC were Brydon Whittaker (27), Louissaint (23), Tiquale Taylor (14) and Gaston (10).

“Jalen scored fewer points than normal because the other guys stepped up big against LBW,” Williams said. “Celoui has picked up his scoring the last few games and with Tiquale and Brydon picking it up, that takes pressure off Jalen so he doesn’t have to work as hard to score.

“We played a matchup-zone defense and that made a difference; we played well as a team all game.”