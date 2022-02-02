ECSS basketball teams score wins in Andalusia

After losses in Boaz to Snead State Community College Saturday, both Enterprise State Community College basketball teams were looking to right the ship Monday in Andalusia.
WomenEntering Monday’s game, ESCC’s Weevil Women (1-7, 2-11), after falling 74-62 to Snead State, needed a win against the L.B. Wallace Lady Saints (1-8, 1-9) in an effort to gain ground on Coastal Alabama-North (0-10, 1-11) by another win in the 7-team South Division currently led by Bishop State (7-2, 12-8).
Against Snead State Saturday, Eryn Johnson led ESCC with 20 points. Jesslyn Culverhouse added 10 points.
On Monday, the Weevil Women ended January with a bang, downing LBW 72-42.
“This was probably our best defensive game,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We were ahead 30-5 at one point in the first half. We moved without the ball well and shot the ball very well.”
Leading the Weevils in scoring were Zaykeria Johnson (18 points), Erin Johnson (14), Nada Matthews (12) and Jordyn Crews (10).
“This was Jordyn’s first game back and her being able to play sure helped,” Williams said.
The Weevil Women, now 2-7, 3-11, celebrate Groundhog Day tonight hosting a most formidable South Division foe, second-place Chattahoochee Valley Community College (6-3, 10-9).
Bishop State (7-2, 12-8) leads the division.
MenSaturday, the ESCC Boll Weevil men (1-8, 3-13), lost in Boaz, 87-78, before facing LBW’s Saints (2-9, 2-9) Monday, but were still alive in the race to the post-season.
Against Snead, Jalen Gaston had 25 points and Celoui Louissaint had 24.
The Weevils completed Monday’s sweep against LBW and improved to 2-8, 4-13, by winning, 79-62.
“We had more balanced scoring than we’ve had in a long time,” Williams said.
Scoring in double digits for ESCC were Brydon Whittaker (27), Louissaint (23), Tiquale Taylor (14) and Gaston (10).
“Jalen scored fewer points than normal because the other guys stepped up big against LBW,” Williams said. “Celoui has picked up his scoring the last few games and with Tiquale and Brydon picking it up, that takes pressure off Jalen so he doesn’t have to work as hard to score.
“We played a matchup-zone defense and that made a difference; we played well as a team all game.”
The South Division is led by Chattahoochee Valley Community College (9-2, 15-6), tonight’s opponent in Ray Lolley Gym.