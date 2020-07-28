EHS adjusts reserved football ticket procedures
EHS adjusts reserved football ticket procedures

Due to COVID-19 and Enterprise High School observing local and state social distancing guidelines, EHS will offer reserved tickets a bit differently this year.

Current reserved ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase reserved tickets for a section instead of a specific seat to ensure all reserved ticket holders the opportunity to practice social distancing at this year’s games.

Reserved ticket holders in the lower section will remain in the expanded lower section. Reserved ticket holders in the upper sections will remain in the upper section.

Tickets may be purchased on the following dates and times in the school’s main lobby:

» Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

» Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

» Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets will be sold during the week of each home contest.

If you have questions, email EHS Athletics Director Trent Trawick at ttrawick@enterpriseschools.net, or call 334-475-4969.

