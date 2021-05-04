EHS athletes place at state track meet

Enterprise High School track and field athletes excelled at the state competition held over April 30-May 1 in Gulf Shore, setting 14 new personal bests and five school records, placing in the top three in four events and earning All-State honors.
Freshman Aniyah Kitt is the 100-meter dash state champion with a time of 12.29, and she also set a school record time of 11.75 in the preliminary competition. She placed second overall in the 200-meter dash with another school record time of 24.99 and was part of the second place 4x100 meter relay team of Rachel Peterson, Jaziya Watkins and Tyra Haynes. Their time was 48.22. Head coach Brad Fortney said he’s excited to see how she progresses over her next three seasons.
“Aniyah Kitt had a tremendous weekend. Being able to win a state title is an impressive feat by anyone, to do it as a freshman and have another three years is incredible,” he said. “She knew if she would be her best that she would have a chance to be on the podium, and she did.”
Senior Josh McCray placed third overall in the javelin toss with a throw of 162’11,” came in eighth place in the shot put competition and set a new school record with a throw of 48’10.25” and earned All-State honors for the third time this year (football and basketball).
Rachel Peterson, senior, placed second in the long jump and set a school record of 17’11” and was part of the second place 4x100 meter relay team. In the 100-meter dash, Peterson placed eighth overall but ran a lifetime best 12.17 in the preliminaries.
Fortney said it was a great moment to see the two seniors make the podium.
“It was awesome to see Rachel Peterson and Josh McCray finish their high school career medaling and making the podium,” he said. “For Josh to be one of the best throwers in the state says what kind of talent he is. After basketball, he had about six weeks to learn to throw the javelin and shot put. I’m excited to see what he does in the next four years at Illinois.”
Additional results are as follows:
JavelinJermaine Adams finished 12th with a throw of 146’11”
Jocelyn Jones threw a personal best 91-02 and finished 13th
Marrisa Thrash threw a personal best 88-04 and finished 14th
100-meter dashJaziya Watkins ran 12.33 and finished 12th overall
Jared Smith ran a school record 10.56 in the preliminary
High jump
Jamesha Howard finished 10th with a jump of 4’10”
Andrew Purcell jumped 6’0” to finish 9th
300-meter hurdlesDain Grimes finished 10th with a time of 42.18
Triple Jump Tanner Rodgers jumped 39’9.5” to finish 21st
Bryce Edwards jumped 40’3.75”
Dain Grimes jumped 41’01.25”
Amariia Legget finished 23rd with a jump of 30-02
100-meter hurdlesAmariia Legget ran a lifetime best 17.24 and finished 19th
Dain Grimes ran 16.30 to finish 12th
Bryce Edwards ran 16.94 to finish 17th
Girls 4x800 relayEmma McCrea, Natalie Warner, Kayleigh Riordan and Lauren Rodgers finished 14th with a time of 10:48.53
3200-meter dash
Natalie Warner finished 22nd with a time of 13:00.39
Long Jump
Jalen Cunning placed 6th with a jump of 22’4.75”
Jaylon Webster jumped a lifetime best 22’4.25” and placed 7th
Mariam Bolaji jumped 13’9” to finish 23rd
Discus:
Madison James finished 18thwith a throw of 83’4”
Sarah Amos finished 23rd with a throw of 72’00”
Fortney said he’s proud of their performances over the weekend and that the seniors will be missed next season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way everyone performed this weekend. When you have 14 personal best, five school records, place top 3 in four events, have six middle schoolers compete and seven individuals earning all-state honors, you know it was an incredible weekend,” he said. “Our seniors will be truly missed from school record-holders Josh McCray, Rachel Peterson, Natalie Warner, Jalen Cunningham, Jared Smith and Jaylon Webster, to our captains Madison James and Jocelyn Jones who provided support, leadership and guidance to everyone on the team.”