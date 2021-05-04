EHS athletes place at state track meet

Enterprise High School track and field athletes excelled at the state competition held over April 30-May 1 in Gulf Shore, setting 14 new personal bests and five school records, placing in the top three in four events and earning All-State honors.

Freshman Aniyah Kitt is the 100-meter dash state champion with a time of 12.29, and she also set a school record time of 11.75 in the preliminary competition. She placed second overall in the 200-meter dash with another school record time of 24.99 and was part of the second place 4x100 meter relay team of Rachel Peterson, Jaziya Watkins and Tyra Haynes. Their time was 48.22. Head coach Brad Fortney said he’s excited to see how she progresses over her next three seasons.

“Aniyah Kitt had a tremendous weekend. Being able to win a state title is an impressive feat by anyone, to do it as a freshman and have another three years is incredible,” he said. “She knew if she would be her best that she would have a chance to be on the podium, and she did.”

Senior Josh McCray placed third overall in the javelin toss with a throw of 162’11,” came in eighth place in the shot put competition and set a new school record with a throw of 48’10.25” and earned All-State honors for the third time this year (football and basketball).