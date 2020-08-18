EHS caps capacity at 40 percent for home football games

Enterprise High School will limit seating in Wildcat Stadium to 40 percent capacity this season to allow for social distancing, the athletic department announced Monday night.

Athletics director Trent Trawick said the school evaluated the stadium and determined the new capacity, which is in effect until further notice.

“The state did not give us any numbers. Everybody’s facility is different,” Trawick said Tuesday. “Some facilities are 25 percent, some are 30. We went 40 because we know everybody that bought a ticket won’t make it to every game.

“That’s 40 percent max, but we won’t be at max. All of our reserved ticket holders don’t come to every game. There’s always some that don’t make it.”

He said last week’s reserved season ticket sale went well, but about as expected.

“I know that our sales were down some – not drastically – but I know some people were afraid to come.”

With less than two weeks left before the Wildcats open the season at home Aug. 28 against Carver of Montgomery, EHS released other guidelines that will be followed at all home football games.

“You hope for the best but you obviously have to prepare for the worst, as well,” Trawick said.

All spectators will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings while attending games.

General admission tickets will be on sale each home game Friday in the main lobby of the school on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. General admission tickets are $8 and student tickets are $4.