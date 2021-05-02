EHS cheer squad named 2021 UCA National Champions

“It’s funny, right before we went on the final day, a senior looked at me and said, ‘I feel like we’re just so much more prepared this year.’ And I was like ‘Yes, that’s my goal!’ It all fell into place. It’s been amazing.”

Senior Mary Harlin Charlton, who also competed in both her freshman and junior seasons, expressed similar sentiments.

“After we left nationals last year, we knew we were determined to finish even stronger this year,” she said. “We actually did really well the first day of nationals last year, but we kind of bombed it the second day, so we knew going into this year that it was our comeback season.”

COVID-19 threatened to disrupt their plans, but they adapted. Instead of starting practice in March like normal, they were forced to push it back to June, and where they would normally attend a UCA summer training camp at the University of Alabama, they instead had a home camp with a UCA trainer. Pollard said she was proud of her girls’ resiliency.

“There were a bunch of things we couldn’t do this year, but they really stuck in there,” she said. “It was a big change for everyone, but I think they were just happy to be doing something, period.”