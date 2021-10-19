EHS freshmen down Auburn High

Big plays were the story in Wildcat Stadium when Enterprise High School’s freshman football Wildcats downed Auburn High School’s Tigers 36-20 in Monday night football action.
Auburn started the game with a big play, returning the opening kickoff 63 yards to the Enterprise 38-yard line.
But Enterprise defenders bowed their necks and forced an Auburn punt, but then fumbled the ball away on the return giving the Tigers another shot at the EHS 30.
Again, the Cats stymied the Tigers and forced another punt but a 15-yard penalty put the ball back in Auburn’s hands.
Eventually, the Tigers scored on a 12-yard pass to take a 6-0 lead with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
Being behind didn’t suit the Cats, who needed but three plays to cover 72 yards to tie the score, when Tomorris Green dashed 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:10 left in the first period.
Andrew Purcell ran for the 2-point conversion, 8-6, Enterprise.
Auburn’s next possession covered 81 yards in 10 plays, with a 7-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion at the end of it with 6:00 to play in the second quarter, 14-8, Auburn.
Auburn’s lead lasted 14 seconds, the time it took Green to weave through 11 Tigers on a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Green added the 2-point conversion, 16-14, EHS.
Enterprise’s defense again rose to the occasion and forced an Auburn punt that gave the Cats the ball at their 42-yard line with 3:33 remaining in the first half.
Four plays later, after a 3-yard run by Anthony Wynn, a 28-yard dash by Green and after his own 4-yard run, Purcell raced 24 yards for Enterprise’s third touchdown with 1:59 left before intermission, 22-14, Enterprise.
Somehow, Auburn had time to throw 13 passes and faced first-and-goal at the EHS 1-yard line with :01 remaining in the second quarter.
Wildcat defenders prevented the score.
The second half, like the first, opened with a big play.
This time, Auburn appeared to recover an onside kick but earned a 15-yard penalty in the process, giving the Cats the ball at the AHS 40.
Five snaps later, Purcell ran a wingback reverse for an 8-yard touchdown with 6:24 left in the third quarter, 28-14, Enterprise.
The Tigers mixed runs and passes on their next possession and had driven to Enterprise’s 23 when disaster struck for them; Warren Axton intercepted an Auburn pass, giving the Cats the ball at Auburn’s 41-yard line.
From there, the Cats used three plays and three penalties against the Tigers to score again; Green ran for an 8-yard TD with 1:09 left in the third period.
Green ran in the 2-point conversion, 36-14, Enterprise.
The game’s final touchdown belonged to Auburn
The Tigers overcame a 15-yard penalty and used pass completions of 36 and 50 yards in an 82-yard scoring drive, with the TD coming with 10 seconds left in the third period, 36-20.
Enterprise’s next series started at its 20-yard line and in 11 plays ended at Auburn’s 10, after a fourth-and-2 rushing attempt at Auburn’s 6-yard line produced a 4-yard loss with 2:19 to play.
Auburn threw three incompletions from there, punted and gave EHS the ball at the visitor’s 44.
The Cats ran out the clock.
Enterprise earned 12 first downs on 26 rushing attempts for 238 yards; the Cats only pass fell incomplete.
Green led the Cats with 104 rushing yards on 6 carries; Purcell gained 73 yards on 6 carries and Dalton Owens added 50 yards on 11 rushes.
Auburn earned 237 yards in the air on an 11-31-1 night and added 51 yards on 23 rushing attempts.
Enterprise was penalized 8 times for 61 yards while Auburn was flagged for 12 violations for 115 yards.
Members of the EHS team are Axton, Green, Owens, Purcell, Wynn, Logan Beyer, Koleson Boon, Cayden Boutwell, Devonte Burkes, Reid Burns, Tayven Cason, Alex Chable, Parker Chisum, Walker Clark, Zachery Cook, Jude Crovetto, Connor Cruit, Jade Davis, Mattox Dowling, Aiyden Early, Matthew Endrihs, Erich Fielder, Maddox Fogarty, Brian Gomez, Mason Hardy, Jordan Harmon, Malachi Hart, Colton Haun, Zontarius Hicks, Wyatt Holland, Dylan James, Cody Kirk, Mallory Ladd and Franklin Lodge.
Also Hasten Mahe, Cole Marshall, Lane Martin, Brandon McClendon, Justin McClindon, John Mitten, Harris Moates, Jackson Pellissier, Caleb Poarch, Gavin Quitugua, Jose Santis, Jack Schuchardt, Tyler Simmons, Dylan Smith, Myquel Smith, Richey Sutton, Dezmon Thomas, Kaleb Tyson, Kaden Waters, Kam Wilkerson, Tae Williams and Carson Zuber.