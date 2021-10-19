EHS freshmen down Auburn High

Green added the 2-point conversion, 16-14, EHS.

Enterprise’s defense again rose to the occasion and forced an Auburn punt that gave the Cats the ball at their 42-yard line with 3:33 remaining in the first half.

Four plays later, after a 3-yard run by Anthony Wynn, a 28-yard dash by Green and after his own 4-yard run, Purcell raced 24 yards for Enterprise’s third touchdown with 1:59 left before intermission, 22-14, Enterprise.

Somehow, Auburn had time to throw 13 passes and faced first-and-goal at the EHS 1-yard line with :01 remaining in the second quarter.

Wildcat defenders prevented the score.

The second half, like the first, opened with a big play.

This time, Auburn appeared to recover an onside kick but earned a 15-yard penalty in the process, giving the Cats the ball at the AHS 40.

Five snaps later, Purcell ran a wingback reverse for an 8-yard touchdown with 6:24 left in the third quarter, 28-14, Enterprise.

The Tigers mixed runs and passes on their next possession and had driven to Enterprise’s 23 when disaster struck for them; Warren Axton intercepted an Auburn pass, giving the Cats the ball at Auburn’s 41-yard line.