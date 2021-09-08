EHS freshmen get win over Dothan, JV ties

The Wolves, after sustaining a 5-yard penalty, were assisted by a 10-yard penalty on the Cats that moved the ball to the EHS 11 where DHS faced third-and-5 with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Zemarion Holmes, assuring a second goal line stand, snatched a pass away from a Dothan receiver in the end zone and returned it to the EHS 5-yard line.

After a 6-yard run by Jackson Bailey, time expired in the first half.

Dothan and Enterprise had two possessions apiece in the scoreless third period that’s most-exciting play happened in the last minute.

Dothan started its second series of the half at its 46-yard line with 1:05 left in the third quarter and gained only a yard on the first two plays before putting the ball on the turf where Enterprise’s Antonio Jasso grabbed it and ran for, what appeared to be, another Enterprise touchdown.

Alas, a personal foul erased the EHS score as the third stanza ended with EHS clinging to its 6-0 lead.

After denying the Cats a first down after the erased touchdown, Dothan, from its 31, launched a 10-play drive that ended with a touchdown on a 21-yard pass completion with 2:45 left on the clock.