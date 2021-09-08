EHS freshmen get win over Dothan, JV ties

Tuesday evening, the Enterprise High School ninth-grade football team took up where the EHS varsity left off Friday … by beating Dothan’s Wolves.
The EHS teams allowed 12 points apiece.
The Wildcats beat the Dothan High School Wolves 48-14 Friday and the EHS freshmen beat Dothan’s Carver Middle School Wolves 20-12 Tuesday. Both games were played in Wildcat Stadium.
Carver opened Tuesday’s game with a serious offensive series that covered 70 yards in 12 plays and produced the game’s first score, on a 5-yard touchdown run, with 1:02 left in the first quarter.
A missed 2-point conversion left the score 6-0.
Shortly after that, Enterprise lost a fumble on its second offensive snap but quickly got the ball back on an interception by Tae Williams near midfield with :08 seconds left in the first period.
Five plays later, Anthony Wynn capped a 6-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:37 left in the second quarter. Andrew Purcell put the Wildcats ahead 8-6, successfully running for the 2-point conversion.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Tomorris Green intercepted a Carver pass at the EHS 32-yard line.
Then with :36 left to play, a 33-yard completion from Green to Cayden Boutwell carried to Carver’s 35.
But the Wolves defense stiffened and got downright serious when the Cats faced fourth-and-12 at Carver’s 37 and scored on an unusual double fumble.
A Carver defender picked up Enterprise’s fumble, then fumbled the ball away himself, but a Carver teammate snatched the ball off the artificial turf and ran 69 yards for the go-ahead score as the buzzer sounded ending the half.
The 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Carver ahead 12-8.
Enterprise got possessive offensively when it got the ball first in the second half.
The Wildcats ran 14 plays, covered 70 yards and scored on a 4-yard TD run by Wynn with :06 remaining in the third quarter.
Enterprise led 14-12 with the missed 2-point conversion try.
Wildcat defenders stymied the Wolves on Carver’s next possession and took the ball back on downs with 6:47 left in the game at the home 39-yard line.
The Cats used 7 plays to cover the 61 yards with Wynn getting the last 29 of them on the scoring sprint with 3:30 on the scoreboard clock.
Defending its 20-12 lead became easier when Malachi Hart recovered a Carver fumble at the visitor’s 25-yard line with 3:20 to play.
The Cats ran 7 plays to end the game.
Enterprise’s Purcell, Green and Wynn, combined, rushed 48 times for 224 yards; Green’s 33-yard completion to Boutwell was the only pass the Cats threw.
Carver netted 2 yards on 16 rushing attempts and completed 2 passes in 6 attempts for 46 yards; Carver had two passes intercepted.
Enterprise had 14 first downs, 10 more than Carver.
Jayvees tied by Dothan
If playing to a tie is like kissing your sister, then that’s what happened Tuesday night in Wildcat Stadium when Enterprise High School’s junior varsity Wildcats and Dothan High School’s Wolves played to a jaw-clenching 6-6 tie.
After swapping punts to open the game, the home-standing Wildcats got on the board first on a 72-yard foot race with sophomore Raymond McGoley in the lead when he crossed Dothan’s goal line, capping a 79-yard, 3-play drive, with 2:51 to play in the first period.
Enterprise’s 2-point conversion was agonizingly missed, leaving the Cats ahead 6-0.
Starting at its 30-yard line, Dothan reeled off 11 plays and faced fourth-and goal at the EHS 3-yard line, where Wildcat defenders denied the Wolves the tying score when a fourth down run produced a 3-yard loss.
After swapping 4-play possessions, Enterprise scrimmaged from its 20-yard line, earned a first down, lost 11 yards on the next play and surrendered possession when Dothan recovered a fumble at the EHS 17.
The Wolves, after sustaining a 5-yard penalty, were assisted by a 10-yard penalty on the Cats that moved the ball to the EHS 11 where DHS faced third-and-5 with 18 seconds left in the first half.
Zemarion Holmes, assuring a second goal line stand, snatched a pass away from a Dothan receiver in the end zone and returned it to the EHS 5-yard line.
After a 6-yard run by Jackson Bailey, time expired in the first half.
Dothan and Enterprise had two possessions apiece in the scoreless third period that’s most-exciting play happened in the last minute.
Dothan started its second series of the half at its 46-yard line with 1:05 left in the third quarter and gained only a yard on the first two plays before putting the ball on the turf where Enterprise’s Antonio Jasso grabbed it and ran for, what appeared to be, another Enterprise touchdown.
Alas, a personal foul erased the EHS score as the third stanza ended with EHS clinging to its 6-0 lead.
After denying the Cats a first down after the erased touchdown, Dothan, from its 31, launched a 10-play drive that ended with a touchdown on a 21-yard pass completion with 2:45 left on the clock.
The score remained 6-6 when the 2-point conversion attempt was foiled.
The Cats had the game’s final possession but ran out of steam at the DHS 35-yard line when a fourth-and-10 situation came up short at the visitor’s 26-yard line, where the game ended.
Enterprise’s McGoley, Bailey, Max Faught, Josiah Soles and Eyrs Nalls combined for 113 yards on 28 rushing attempts. Bailey went 1-for-5 passing for 13 yards, giving the Cats 126 total yards.
Dothan runners gained 36 yards on 24 carries and the Wolves were 10-19-1 passing for 122 yards, totaling 158 yards of offense.