EHS golf earns second win of the week

There’s no substitute for being in the right place at the right time and that’s what happened Tuesday when rain shortened the Prattville High School Invitational Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill Course.

When the tournament was shortened to nine holes due to rain, the Enterprise High School Wildcats had the lowest score, 151, resulting in a win in the 14-team event.

Wildcats Nick Cook and Jon Ed Steed both shot 37, with Gibson Charlton (38), Hunter McCarty (39) and Jackson Bailey (40) close behind in Enterprise’s second win of the week on a RTJ course.

Auburn’s junior varsity team finished second at 154 and Vestavia’s JV team was third with 156.

“The guys played well under tough conditions for golf!” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “It was raining and the wind was blowing, so to win against 13 other teams was very special. Our 9-hole score would equate to a 302 for 18 holes, so that is a good score.

“Hunter McCarty has been improving each week as he has gotten more tournament experience. Nick, Jon Ed and Gibby were solid as usual. Jackson had one bad hole that put his score out of the 30’s.

“This team has the talent to be very special!”

Weather permitting, the Wildcats are scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday at Birmingham’s Greystone Golf and Country Club against another elite field.