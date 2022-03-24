EHS golf finishes eighth

Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf team finished in the middle of the 16-team pack in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament played on Birmingham’s Greystone Golf and Country Club Founders Course Monday and Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished eighth with a total 628 score. Northridge defeated Vestavia Hills in a playoff to win the tournament. The top teams in order were: 1. Northridge – 611; 2. Vestavia Hills – 611; 3. Spain Park – 616; 4. Mountain Brook – 619; 5. Hewitt-Trussville – 624 (Tie); 6. Homewood – 624 (Tie); 7. Guntersville – 625; and 8. Enterprise – 628.

Individually, Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed, 76-73 – 149, tied for fifth and Jackson Bailey, 75-76 – 151, finished in 10th place.

Other EHS scores were Gibson Charlton, 74-81 – 155, and Nick Cook 87-86 – 173.

Hunter McCarty had to withdraw due to illness.

“It was a tough 2-day tournament for the Cats,” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “A difficult course and very windy conditions made our scores higher than normal.

“Jon Ed played to his normal high standards and Jackson played his best 2-round total since he has been on the 5-man varsity team.

“Gibby had putting issues that can and will be resolved. Nick’s game was way off, but he will bounce back as the second half of the season approaches.

“Hunter’s illness was unfortunate because his play had been trending in the right direction lately, plus the team had to count the four scores played without a fifth score to drop.

“The team has a 1-day match play event Monday (at Birmingham’s Grayson Valley Country Club) before taking off for spring break.”