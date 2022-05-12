 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHS golf finishes third at state

The Enterprise High School Wildcats shot 310-302 – 612 to finish third in the 7A State Boys Golf Tournament contested May 9-10 at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove River Course in Huntsville.

Vestavia Hills High School shot 300-290 - 590 to win the annual event; Auburn High School, 302-293 – 595, was second; and Hoover High School,326-298 – 624, was fourth.

“It was a better day for the Cats today, but not quite the ending to the season that I had hoped,” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “The team posted three good scores today, but lacked that fourth good score.

“That has plagued this team the entire season, not posting four good scores on a consistent basis. I take full responsibility for that. It is my job as the coach to have the team prepared to play its best each and every day and I failed to do that.

“On a brighter note, Jon Ed Steed and Nick Cook had two good rounds each, posting even par 72’s today to go with their 73’s from yesterday. Gibson Charlton had a bounce-back day with a solid 75. Hunter McCarty had an up-and-down round of 83 to complete the four counting scores. Jackson Bailey had a tough go of it today, but I know he will learn from the experience.

“I am proud of these young men for representing their school, their community, their country club, their families and me in a first-class manner! They are good players and even better people. And the good news is they all return next season to get another chance to bring home that blue championship trophy!”

First round

The Wildcats had a lot of strokes to make up after shooting 310 to end the first day of the tournament behind Vestavia Hills (300) and Auburn (302) but well ahead of Hoover (326).

Eight strokes to be made up in a round may be a stretch of the imagination, but after longshot Rich Strike won the 2022 Kentucky Derby, anything in sports seems possible.

“The Cats had two good scores and two not so good in today’s first round,” said Bynum Monday afternoon. “Jon Ed and Nick posted solid scores with both firing 73’s.

“Jackson and Gibson struggled with an 81 and 83, respectively. I was hoping for a score around 300, but that didn’t happen. However, tomorrow will give us a chance to post that or even better!”

