EHS golf places second in invitational

Enterprise High School boys’ golf team recently finished second in the Second Annual Husky Match-Play Invitational hosted by Hewitt-Trussville High School at Grayson Valley Country Club in Trussville.

Hewitt-Trussville won the tournament by defeating Enterprise’s Wildcats 4-1 in the event’s final match.

Enterprise defeated Oneonta and White Plains to qualify for the finals; Hoover downed White Plains to finish third in the field that also included Mortimer Jordan, Hartselle and Northridge.

Gibson Charlton led the Cats with a 3-0 record in the prestigious event. Nick Cook and Jackson Bailey both went 2-1, Jon Ed Steed finished 1-2 and Hunter McCarty was 0-3.

“The guys played well in our first two matches but were soundly defeated in the finals, which was a little disappointing,” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “However, Hewitt-Trussville was playing its home course and played very well to beat us.

“Gibby played very well and won all three matches. Nick also played well and lost his only match when his competitor birdied the last hole.

“Jackson won his first two matches but had a bad finish, losing five holes in a row. Jon Ed had an off day as he lost two matches, and Hunter started well but lost his rhythm and never recovered.

“It (match play) was a different format for the guys, but it gave us an opportunity to play during spring break.”

The Cats play at Dothan Country Club April 11-12 and will play in Cullman April 18-19 to end the regular season.

The sectional will be contested in Phenix City April 25.