EHS golf places second in tournament

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team finished second in the 15-team Raider-Eagle Challenge Tournament played at the historic Dothan Country Club April 11-12.

The tournament field played a best-ball round followed by a scramble round on Day 1.

The second day featured stroke-play matches.

Auburn High won the tournament championship after posting a 205 best-ball, a scramble score of 57 and a 296 in stroke play for a total 554 score.

Enterprise finished with a 210 best ball score, a scramble total of 57 and 294 in stroke play for a 561 total.

Other scores were Tuscaloosa Northridge High (562), Fairhope High (569), Houston Academy “A” team (590), Bayside Academy (596), Trinity (598), Tuscaloosa County (600), Opp (620), Montgomery Academy (644), Westbrook Christian (660), Daphne (661), Houston Academy “B” (672), Providence (684) and Northside Methodist (695).

“I was very pleased with our second-place finish at the Raider-Eagle Challenge,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Auburn has a very good team as do Northridge and Fairhope, so to be second in that group is very good!

“We won the second day’s stroke play portion, so that was a big confidence boost for our team. Jon Ed Steed fired an even par 70 to make the All-Tournament team; Nick Cook shot 73 with a triple bogey; and Gibson Charlton shot 74, even with a couple of short putt misses.

“Jackson Bailey fired a 77 after starting out bogey-double bogey; and Hunter McCarty had a tale of two nines, with 39 on the front but 45 on the back.

“The team is peaking at the right time as the Sectional tournament approaches on Monday, April 25.”

Before that event in Phenix City, Enterprise is scheduled to play at Cross Creek Monday and Terri Pines Tuesday; both courses are in Cullman.