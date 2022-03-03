 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHS golf player earns medalist honors
EHS golf player earns medalist honors

EHS

Enterprise High School’s Jon Ed Steed shot 69-69 – 138 to earn medalist honors in the Patriot Open Tournament hosted by American Christian Academy at the North River Golf Course in Tuscaloosa Monday and Tuesday.

Steed, who also earned a spot on the event’s All-Tournament Team, led the Wildcats to a sixth-place finish in the 17-team field, won by Mountain Brook with 580.

UMS-Wright (592) was second, followed by Vestavia Hills (596), Auburn High and Homewood (601 tie) and Enterprise (612).

In addition to Steed, scores for Enterprise were Gibson Charlton 76-75 – 151, Nick Cook 83-76 – 159, Jackson Bailey 81-83 – 164 and Hunter McCarty 96-93 – 189

“Great play from Jon Ed with a pair of 69’s to win the Patriot Open!” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “He may be the best high school golfer in the state and he’s only a freshman.

“Gibson and Nick are close to form, so I’m not too concerned with their play, but Jackson has to start posting scores in the 70’s to give the team a solid fourth score. Hunter has the talent and just needs the experience of playing top tier high school golf.”

The Cats travel to Auburn for the Joe King Tournament Monday-Tuesday. Play will be held at the AU Club.

