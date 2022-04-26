EHS golf team advances

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team’s 304 strokes in the 7A Section 2 golf elimination event Monday at Phenix City’s Lakewood Country Club wasn’t low enough to win the tournament. But the Wildcats did the next best thing by finishing second to Auburn High (299); both teams advance to the sub-state round Monday to be played at Moore’s Mill in Auburn.

Auburn’s Will Stelt shot 69 and was the day’s medalist.

Nick Cook, Jon Ed Steed, Jackson Bailey, Hunter McCarty and Gibson Charlton extended the Wildcats season another week.

“The team did what they had to do today to advance to Sub-State play next Monday,” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “Hunter McCarty’s best round in tournament action was a big boost for him and the team!

“Gibby Charlton (83) had a tough day but Hunter’s 79, along with the other scores in the 70s propelled the team to its second-place finish.

“Nick Cook led the way with a 73; Jon Ed Steed battled to a 74; and Jackson Bailey continued his solid play with a 78.

“We need to be at our best next Monday to have a chance to advance to the State tournament.”

Smiths Station’s Jackson Williams (74) and Dothan High’s Alex Broadaway (74) qualified as individuals and will play Monday in Auburn.