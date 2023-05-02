The regular season ended in grand fashion for Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf team at the Eagle-Raider Golf Challenge at Dothan’s Highland Oaks.

“What a way to finish the regular season for the Cats!” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “The guys played lights out to dominate the Eagle-Raider! We are peaking at the right time because the Sectional Tournament is slated for next Tuesday, May 2, and will be held at the Bridges at Tartan Pines.”

Three Enterprise golfers, Nick Cook, Gibby Charleton and Jon Ed Steed, led the EHS charge in this week’s event.

“Nick, Gibby, and Jon Ed made the All-Tournament Team, and Jack (Bailey) had one of his best rounds of the season to set a team record score of 285, which is 3 under par,” Bynum said. “Luke (Thornton) shot 76 and Hunter (McCarty) shot 77 and they both can play much better than that.

“This is a special team because all six of them are quality players and even better people.”

The two-day Eagle-Raider Tournament featured different systems, beginning with a best-ball format in which EHS fielded two teams. The three-man team of Steed, Charlton, and Thornton shot 127; the two-man squad Cook and Bailey fired a 66.

Following the best-ball event, the tournament shifted to a scramble match in the afternoon; Steed, Charlton and Thornton fired a 30 and Cook and Bailey had a 31.

Enterprise totaled 254 strokes the first day.

Individual play was the second day’s format. Enterprise scores were Cook—69, Charlton—71, Steed—72, Bailey—73 and Thornton—76, for a team score of 285. McCarty fired a 77 as an individual.

Team results from the Eagle-Raider: 1. Enterprise—539, 2. Auburn—567, 3. Smiths Station—586, T-4. Bayside and St. Paul’s—592, 6. Daphne—597, 7. Tuscaloosa County—603, 8. Northside Methodist—611, 9. Houston Academy—616, 10. Opp—622, 11. Trinity Presbyterian—636, 12. Providence Christian—710, 13. Orange Beach—726.

Montgomery Academy also competed in the event.

Bynum said the Cats’ season-long goal of winning the state championship lies ahead.

“Two teams will advance from Tuesday’s Sectional Tournament and compete in the Sub-State Tournament on Tuesday, May 9, at the Azalea City golf course in Mobile,” Bynum said.